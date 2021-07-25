Shannon St. Clair and Genevieve from Love Island USA had a previous relationship with Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports

Shannon St Clair and Genevieve from Love Island USA with Dave Portnoy. Pic credit: @genny.shawcross/Instagram

There will be controversy tonight on Love Island USA when the guys welcome five new girls to the villa.

The controversy will come because one of the new girls, Genevieve Shawcross, is a friend of Shannon St. Clair.

With Josh Goldstein and Shannon coupled since the start, this could cause a lot of problems if he is attracted to Genevieve.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time that Shannon and Genevieve have been involved in some serious controversy.

Shannon dated Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy

Shannon St. Clair dated the millionaire founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy earlier this year.

However, the time where she dated Dave was wiped clean before she entered Love Island USA.

According to OK Magazine, Dave and Shannon began dating in February 2021, with the magazine calling Shannon a “former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader.”

Portnoy, 43, and Shannon, 24, ended up hooking up in Miami when Portnoy was down there.

Shannon posted a few photos of the time in Miami.

Shannon St Claire and Dave Portnoy in Miami. Pic credit: @Shannonsaint/Instagram

However, things got bad when one of her friends also posted some photos and videos from a three-day trip.

It turned out that he spent much of the three days with three girls, and then he grew angry when the videos and photos ended up on social media.

Dave ranted on his podcast about it and that caused Shannon to post an Instagram Stories video where she blasted Portnoy. She even accused him of trying to send her DMs since she turned 18.

It wasn’t Shannon who posted the images and videos, though.

It was Genevieve Shawcross.

Genevieve still has Portnoy videos and photos on her Instagram

Heading to Genevieve’s Instagram account and looking at her Miami photos and videos, and all the photos from the three-day weekend are there.

The photos included Shannon and Genevieve partying with Dave Portnoy on a boat and at a nightclub.

The videos included Shannon, Genevieve, and other girls dancing and drinking with Dave at the nightclub.

Can’t wait to see Shannon’s face when she walks in! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/ZPSVfxpqVl — TC (@ChattyTC2) July 24, 2021

While Shannon scrubbed her Instagram account, Genevieve left hers full of evidence.

With Shannon and Genevieve just causing lots of controversy just five months ago with a millionaire in Dave Portnoy, they look to be raising the stakes on national television as they both show up on Love Island USA, trying to find love, money, or fame.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.