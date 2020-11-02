Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador officially won the case against former RHOC star Alexis Bellino’s ex-husband, Jim Bellino.

Not only has the case been dismissed, but she was awarded a sum to compensate for the legal fees that she paid to defend herself.

On Saturday, PEOPLE reported that Shannon won $137,340.25 of the $220,000 legal fees she put toward the case.

Shannon is reportedly relieved that she can put this situation behind her.

“I am grateful and relieved because this has taken an emotional and financial toll on my family,” Shannon told PEOPLE of Jim’s case.

As for Jim, he is ready to move on with the charges against the case’s other defendant, Shannon’s former RHOC costar, Tamra Judge.

“We are disappointed with the court of appeal’s ruling as it pertains to Ms. Beador,” Jim’s legal team said in a statement to PEOPLE, “but nevertheless pleased that the court at the same time ruled that Mr. Bellino’s defamation case against Ms. Beador’s co-defendant, Tamra Judge, should go forward.”

How Shannon won the case

A judge initially dismissed Jim’s case against Shannon for insufficient evidence. At the time, the judge ruled the same outcome — that Jim pay Shannon’s legal fees.

The documents PEOPLE obtained stated, “The court explained the statements did not ‘clearly convey a meaning’ which ‘tends to directly injure.’

“The court also stated Plaintiffs failed to submit ‘competent evidence of special damages.'”

However, Jim and his legal team appealed the judge’s decision, only to lead to the same ruling and outcome.

Why Jim sued Shannon

Jim sued Shannon over statements she made about his trampoline park business on the Juicy Scoop Podcast in 2018.

“Do they still have the trampoline parks? Does anyone know?” podcast host Heather McDonald asked of Jim and Alexis’ business.

“No. No. I heard that they don’t … I heard they don’t because they were sued,” Shannon replied. “I won’t let my kids go because people get paralyzed… apparently that happens.”

He claimed that these statements lost him over $1 million in potential business.

Tamra also talked about the couple’s recent divorce.

“I have a theory. Everything, everything’s in her name. He’s going to go to jail. Yeah, he’s a shady motherf***er,” Tamra said at the time.

Tamra revealed that the case has cost her over $300,000.

Fans may recognize the Jim Bellino case from RHOC Season 14. Tamra accused her former costar, Kelly Dodd, of volunteering to be a character witness against her for the case.

While Tamra’s case resumes, Shannon can now rest easy.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.