Shannon and Josh talk future after Love Island USA experience

Josh and Shannon on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair became eventual fan favorites on Love Island USA, and when they left the show, it was heartbreaking.

Josh’s sister, Lindsey Goldstein died. Josh wanted to be with his family and Shannon proved her love to him by sticking by his side and leaving with him.

That made many fans feel they deserved to win Love Island USA, even after leaving the villa.

The good news is that, for people who believe the winners are those who found love, Shannon and Josh left the villa as winners.

What does future hold for Joah and Shannon after Love Island USA

Josh said that they have not talked too much about their future due to the loss of his sister still weighing on him.

However, in an interview with ET Online, Josh said they are excited to explore what the future might hold.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I haven’t really thought that far ahead right now. We’re just taking it one day at a time, one hour at a time, one minute at a time, honestly,” Josh said. “Me and Shannon are both in similar situations where we’ve moved out of our apartments before the show and we’re living at our family’s house and we don’t know what our next move is.”

Josh was living in New Hampshire when cast on Love Island USA, finishing up his college career there. With that over with, he has moved back to his parent’s house in Massachusetts.

“I’m super hopeful for the future. I know that we are now talking about a bunch of things and excited for what’s to come,” Josh said. “We have a great opportunity to take our relationship to the outside and have that freedom of, ‘What’s our next move?'”

Josh went on to say how great it is not to be tied down to anything because that opens up their possibilities.

“I’m very hopeful for the future. I’m excited to explore that with Shannon.”

Shannon talks her view of the future with Josh

Shannon said their only concern right now is focusing on Josh’s family after the loss of his sister.

“It is a lot to take in. I think Josh and I are just getting to know each other on a different level outside of the villa,” Shannon said. “It’s different when you’re meeting somebody inside the villa with cameras and microphones on.

“But then getting to know them on the outside in the real world and seeing how they’re out at dinner and seeing how they interact with their family and their friends and with their hometown, I think that is such a beautiful other side to it that you don’t see in the Villa that brings you so much closer.”

Shannon also said this gives them a chance to see each other away from the cameras to see how each of them connects to each other in real-world situations.

“We don’t want to jump or rush too much. We’re very much realists and we know the passion that we have for each other and we’re just taking it day by day.”

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Re-visit season three on Paramount+.