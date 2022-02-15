Shanae Ankney claims Bachelor fans are no better than her in controversial goodbye post

Shanae Ankney claims she was genuine in a goodbye post after her elimination. Pic credit: ABC

Last night’s episode of The Bachelor saw season villain Shanae Ankney sent home after a harrowing few weeks, but the controversial contestant didn’t leave without getting the final word.

After Shanae was dumped on the two-on-one date, she took to Instagram to reflect on her time on the show and shame viewers for judging her.

Shanae Ankney was slammed by fans for her goodbye Instagram post after her elimination

Shanae posted an Instagram video complete with clips of her four-wheeling, making snow angels, and even throwing a bunch of roses over her shoulder. However, it was the caption that caught fans’ attention.

“For those of you who don’t know me, I wanted to share a few things. If you choose to judge me on the five hours of footage you’ve watched, I’m sad you didn’t get a look into the real me,” Shanae wrote.

She also thanked her father, family, and her ‘homies at home’ for supporting her through this journey.

She wasn’t quite done calling fans out, however, and blasted her followers for calling her mean and sending her hateful messages.

“That doesn’t make you better than me,” she wrote. “My realness isn’t for everyone – real never makes everyone happy. I made a promise to myself a long time ago that my heart won’t ever be guided by anyone else but me.”

The Bachelor fans celebrated Shanae Ankney’s elimination

The Bachelor viewers were not impressed, and her comment section was overwhelmed with people celebrating her elimination, calling out her onscreen behavior, and questioning her motives for appearing on the show.

Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

“the way you acted and the things you said are honestly inexcusable,” a popular comment read. “You owe all those girls an apology.”

Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

“In what world is YOU saying on camera that you were faking, acting, and lying …. Realness?!???? Your words girl,” read another comment.

Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae Ankney screamed as she was sent home by Clayton Echard

Shanae went out with a bang last night, yelling into Niagara Falls that she hated Clayton and never wanted to see him again after he chose Genevieve Parisi over her on the date.

She ended the tribute post in typical Shanae fashion, referencing Shrimp Gate and doubling down on being ‘authentic.’

“There are big things in store and for now, I’m just going to eat shrimp and continue to be my authentic self,” she wrote.

The women in the house and viewers alike rejoiced when the controversial contestant was finally sent home, and Clayton himself hoped the elimination would be a new start.

Viewers will have to tune in next week to see if the drama continues now that Shanae has been sent home.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.