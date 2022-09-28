Shanae Ankney celebrates return to The Bachelor franchise and critics react

Shanae Ankney came under fire for her behavior on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae Ankney is returning to The Bachelor franchise as a member of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

While many viewers have slammed the franchise’s choice to give Shanae more screen time, the Bachelor Nation villain appears excited about her return to television.

Shanae gained many critiques after appearing on The Bachelor Season 26 with lead Clayton Echard.

Shanae was deemed the ultimate villain during the season as she caused drama with several women in the house.

However, even beyond the typical petty drama of the season, Shanae crossed the line by continually mocking costar Elizabeth Corrigan’s ADHD.

Despite her offensive comments, Shanae remained on several episodes of The Bachelor and will now get even more publicity on Bachelor in Paradise.

Shanae Ankney says ‘I’m back’ ahead of Bachelor in Paradise appearance

Bachelor Nation’s Instagram account has been sharing Polaroid photos of the upcoming cast members to promote the new season.

In one post, Shanae was spotlighted as she posed by the pool in a matching pink bikini set and circular earrings.

The caption on the post read, “@shanae.a is heading to the beach! Get ready for #BachelorInParadise with our handwritten Paradise Profiles. 🏝 Link in bio!”

Shanae reacted to the post by commenting, “I’m backkk beaches,” with a pink flower emoji and an island emoji.

However, fans weren’t happy and expressed their disdain in their replies.

Bachelor Nation viewers slam Shanae Ankney

While the post highlighting Shanae received over 2.7k likes, there were also several critics in the comments.

A Bachelor fan page expressed feeling that Shanae’s involvement on Bachelor in Paradise is “a big F you to neurodivergent fans. You are triggering thousands of people with ADHD by promoting this unapologetic ableist. Have shame.”

Another commenter referenced a famous phrase within The Bachelor franchise, seemingly suggesting Shanae was a clown as they wrote, “can I walk you out?” with a clown emoji.

One commenter tagged Shanae and predicted, “and soon you’ll leave alone lol. No one likes bullies.”

Shanae doesn’t only have haters; as one fan expressed, “You are the best. I am so glad.”

Shanae’s Bachelor in Paradise appearance had already caused a stir and mixed reactions, so it remains to be seen how much more backlash Shanae will receive as Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 progresses.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 8/7c on ABC.