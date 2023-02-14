Shaeeda Sween dazzles in head to toe orange outfit

It looks like 90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween is embracing Kansas City, Missouri, amid the Kansas City Chiefs’ Superbowl win.

The 37-year-old Trinidad and Tobago native showed off her spirited side while continuing to prove that she is a total fashionista.

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Shaeeda serve outstanding, well-put-together looks on and off her reality TV screen time.

To serve her Superbowl look, Shaeeda strutted down a hallway with a 3D wall to the song Run It by Jay-Z, featuring Rihanna and Kanye West.

Shaeeda was wearing a coral-hued orange hijab that draped over her shoulder and covered her neck as she paired it with a full-length dress of the same color as the hijab.

The dress had long sleeves and ruching in the middle, giving Shaeeda a beautiful silhouette. She paired the vibrant outfit with gold earrings, white bracelets on each wrist, and white heels.

In her caption, she shouted out both the song she had been playing and Kansas City. She said, “I’m gonna run this town tonight because Kansas City is my city ❤️❤️❤️- Super Bowl after party 🎉.”

Shaeeda Sween offers flexibility classes

Shaeeda Sween has more talents in her repertoire than just being a fashionista.

When Shaeeda came to America, she said she had to give up her successful yoga studio back in Trinidad.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Shaeeda urge Bilal to make good on his promise to set her up with her own yoga studio in Kansas City. While it doesn’t look like that has happened yet, Shaeeda is hard at work doing virtual classes.

Through her Instagram, Shaeeda frequently promotes her yoga and flexibility classes, often showing her own extreme flexibility.

In one recent ad for her upcoming class, Shaeeda encouraged fans, “Let’s split before summer.” She offered an 8-pack of “pre-recorded” courses for beginners wanting to get flexible.

Shaeeda also offers intermediate virtual classes and private virtual classes.

Shaeeda Sween recently announced tragic news to 90 Day Fiance fans

Shaeeda has been seeing a lot of personal success since coming to America and marrying Bilal, but she recently shared some devastating news with 90 Day Fiance fans.

One of Shaeeda and her husband Bilal Hazziez’s main storylines on 90 Day Fiance has been about Shaeeda’s desire to have a child.

After much hesitation on Bilal’s end, he agreed to “go halves on a baby” with Shaeeda during a gesture he made at the Tell All for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Unfortunately, through comments on one of her Instagram posts, Shaeeda confirmed she suffered a miscarriage.

She did not go into detail about what happened or how she feels now but shared a broken heart emoji.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.