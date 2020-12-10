Seth Marks on RHOSLC: Who is Meredith Marks’ husband?

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks’s storyline so far this season has focused on her marriage to Seth Marks. The couple has been married for over 25 years.

They’ve been together since college and have three children. Even though their youngest son Brooks took a semester off of school, for the first time in their relationship, Meredith and Seth are officially empty nesters as their children have all started college.

Their marriage had been on the rocks for quite some time. Meredith opened up to co-star and friend Lisa Barlow about their separation.

On the most recent episode of RHOSLC, Meredith picked Seth up at the airport after a work trip to Ohio. He commented that it was the first time she had picked him up at the airport.

The tension between the two of them grew when Seth asked Meredith about making the move to Ohio. Seth couldn’t understand why where she lived was more important than who she lived with.

Later, when it was time for him to travel back to Ohio, Seth asked Meredith if she didn’t want him there. Meredith commented that it was probably good for them to take a little space.

While it’s clear their marriage is going through some trouble, what do we actually know about Meredith’s husband Seth?

What does Seth do for a living?

Seth has made success for himself through various business ventures. He has worked for several discount retail outlets.

In 2004, Seth worked as a Vice President of Merchandising at Big Lots. After a few years with the company, he moved on to become the CEO and President of Liquidation World Inc., a company based out of Canada.

From 2012-2015 he was the Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Strategic Sourcing with the online company Overstock.com.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Seth has had more than 26 years of off-price industry experience and has worked as a Turnaround CEO, CMO, and SVP of Merchandising for several retail companies.

Currently, Seth works as the CEO of IE Retail Ventures, International Enterprises, and Fred’s Discount outlet. Seth labeled his motto as, “The biggest room in the world, is room for improvement.”

Seth’s job takes a toll on their marriage

On the most recent episode of RHOSLC, Meredith revealed her frustration after their family had to move several times over the years due to Seth’s career.

Meredith explained that due to the industry Seth works in, he travels frequently and is constantly on the hunt for deals. She described how their family had moved several times over the years, which included time in Chicago.

While they lived in Chicago, Seth was often commuting to Dallas every day.

Meredith said that when Seth asked her about moving to Ohio, it was a trigger for her and the resentment she felt came back.

In recent Instagram posts, Meredith shared pictures of her and Seth and captioned it that she loved the father of her children. The couple appeared happy regardless of their relationship status.

It’s unclear whether or not their marriage will ultimately survive the impact of Seth’s career but fans can continue to watch their story play out as the RHOSLC season continues.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.