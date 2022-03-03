Serene Russell reveals her brother is single as fans petition for him to appear on Bachelor in Paradise

Serene Russell reveals her brother is single after fans call for him to be the next Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Serene Russell may not have found her own love story on The Bachelor, but she hasn’t given up hope on a relationship coming out of the franchise.

The Bachelor’s Serene revealed that her brother Roland is single and available after fans called for him to appear on the show again.

Serene Russell reveals her brother is single after he appeared on The Bachelor

Serene appeared to be a front-runner on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor as she was one of the few women who received two one-on-one dates. However, it was her brother who made the biggest impression on viewers during the hometown date episode.

Fans went wild over Roland’s appearance and demeanor, immediately taking to social media to campaign for him to be the next Bachelor.

Serene herself jumped on the opportunity to tease and root for her brother.

“[He’s] single, ladies,” she captioned an Instagram story of Roland relaxing outside beside a fire.

“you can see the ‘what are you doing’ in his eyes [laughing emoji,” Serene wrote of her brother’s confused expression as he looked up from his phone.



She also poked fun at Roland’s deep voice by making him impersonate Barack Obama’s signature “my fellow Americans” phrase.

“[Ask] and you shall receive,” Serene captioned the video as she gave adoring fans another glimpse at her brother.

Roland was a good sport but declared he would not be doing the impersonation again. The two appeared to enjoy the joke as they laughed together.

“She did me dirtttyyy,” he captioned the reposted video on his Instagram story.



Bachelor Nation fans petitioned for Roland to be on Bachelor in Paradise

Despite his brief appearance on the show, Bachelor viewers were captivated by Serene’s charismatic brother.

They took to social media to root for more Roland. Fans received a glimmer of hope when ABC’s Robert Mills teased inviting him to Bachelor in Paradise.

trying to figure out how Serene’s brother and Gabby’s grandpa can both be the next bachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/6BgUAsCmlI — BachelorNationTweets (@bachelortwats) March 1, 2022

Roland also shared a sweet message to social media to thank fans for the reaction and express his pride in his sister’s journey.

Roland hasn’t revealed whether he would accept a spot on the franchise, but it appears both his sister and other Bachelor Nation alumni are rooting for him.

The Bachelor’s Hunter Haag led the charge on Twitter to make Roland The Bachelor himself.

Would you like to see more of Serene and her brother on the show?

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.