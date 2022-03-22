Serene Russell and Genevieve Parisi accidentally wore matching outfits for night out 

Serene Russell and Genevieve Parisi share photos in matching outfits. Pic credit: ABC

Serene Russell and Genevieve Parisi became great friends after appearing on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, and it seems they have lots in common, including their sense of style.

Recently, Genevieve and Serene met up and shared photos from their time together.

In one photo, Genevieve and Serene found humor in the fact that they accidentally matched outfits when heading to dinner.

Serene Russell and Genevieve Parisi match in black and white

Serene Russell and Genevieve Parisi have flaunted their friendship and love for one another on several occasions, and recently the duo poked fun at their accidental synchronicity.

Serene took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie she took with Genevieve, showing off their outfits.

In the selfie, Serene wore a black crop top tank with black sweats and white socks. Genevieve posed alongside her wearing a white crop top tank with white sweats and black sneakers.

While their faces are covered in the photo, both Serene and Genevieve wore their hair down as well.

Noting their matching outfits, Serene wrote, “Got ready for dinner separately and realized we’re in the same outfit lol.”

Genevieve also poked fun at how casual their going-out outfits were, writing, “‘Got ready’ for dinner.’” Serene reshared Genevieve’s comment to her Instagram story, writing, “HAHAHA.”

Serene Russell and Genevieve Parisi pose in bright bikinis

While Serene and Genevieve’s dinner outfits were more muted in black and white, the pair also recently enjoyed a beach day where they rocked bold, bright bikinis.

Serene shared a fun snap of the two beach beauties soaking up some sun at Venice Beach.

In the photo, Genevieve throws her hands in the air and sticks out her tongue while showing off her fit physique. Genevieve wore a revealing blue, pink, and white patterned bikini and she accessorized the look with sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a scrunchie with a similar pattern to her bikini.

Serene also showed off her flattering figure in a bright green bikini as she smiled and stuck up a peace sign for the camera. Serene accessorized the look with aviator sunglasses and a collection of rings.

Serene captioned the photo, “it’s givingggggg Gemini twins.”

The Bachelor Season 26 certainly produced lots of close friends among the women, such as future Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, and it seems Serene and Genevieve are one of the most in sync duos within the franchise.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.