Selling Sunset: Newbie Chelsea Lazkani is great friends with Christine Quinn, says ‘I just adore’ her

Chelsea Lazkani joins the cast of Selling Sunset for Season 5. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset is returning to Netflix for a new season and is expanding its cast with a new realtor who hopes to make a name for herself.

Chelsea Lazkani will join the ladies of the Oppenheim Group during Season 5, selling luxury real estate in Los Angeles. The realtor will attempt to find her place as she settles into the office and tries to bond with her coworkers.

Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani has already gotten close to one of her costars

Prior to the release of Season 5, Chelsea sat down with People to share how things are going since she joined the elite real estate brokerage. She talked about her relationship with her costars, and how she’s staying out of the drama and focusing on getting to know each woman individually.

In her interview, she revealed that she didn’t have a bond with any of the women she’s working with prior to joining the show, but she has already started building a connection with them.

She cites Christine Quinn in particular, as someone she’s really gotten close to. When asked about her, Chelsea says, “I just adore Christine. We have such a great relationship.”

In previous seasons, Christine has been painted as the show’s villain. The women would often distance themselves from her, causing some tension that played out in the episodes. When asked if she had gotten involved in any of the office drama, Chelsea replied, “No, no, no.”

She went on to say that she’s also gotten close to Emma and Chrishell and reveals that she has “a budding relationship with all the girls.” Chelsea reiterated her goal of getting to know the ladies by saying, “I understand they may have had drama, but I am here to form my own unique relationships.”

Everything we know about Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea got her real estate license in 2017 after deciding to leave a traditional corporate job. She has degrees from the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland. She also worked for Josh Flagg of Million Dollar Listing at the Rodeo Realty agency before joining the Oppenheim Group.

She met her new boss through her husband, Jeff Lazkani, whom she married in 2017. The couple are parents to two children – son Maddox, and daughter Melia. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of her family traveling and enjoying special moments with her family.

Chelsea hopes her addition to the show will open doors for minorities and increase diversity in the industry. Fans can learn more about this British-Nigerian realtor when Season 5 premiers on April 22.

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.