See Courtney Waldrop’s sweet throwback video montage of the babies giving kisses to their siblings

Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets. Pic credit: TLC

In another fun video, mom of nine, Courtney Waldrop shared a throwback montage video of her sextuplets dancing.

This Kiss by Faith Hill played in the background while the camera panned to the babies in different parts of the house, giving each other kisses.

She captioned the post, “Sweet kisses for your Friday!!😘🥰😘 #love#memories#sextuplets#sweetbabies “

Courtney, whose Instagram bio says, “Child of the One True King, Wife, Mommy to NINE’, has been sharing lots of adorable posts of her sweet family lately.

The Waldrops are parents of two sets of multiples

Courtney and her husband, Eric, have a total of nine kids together, including their sextuplets. The couple also has an older son, Saylor, and older twin brothers, Wales and Bridge.

Their lives have been documented on their show, Sweet Home Sextuplets, since its debut in 2018. Courtney first discovered she was pregnant with six babies after using low-dose fertility treatments to get pregnant.

She has a blood clotting disorder which caused her to miscarry, so when the couple wanted to add to their family of five with just one more baby, they were surprised to get six at once.

The odds of having sextuplets is one in 4.7 billion.

Courtney was fortunate to have a healthy pregnancy and deliver six healthy babies. Despite a stay in the NICU, all six of the sextuplets avoided any major health crises.

Courtney required blood transfusions, and her body went into shock, but she recovered relatively quickly.

The family of 11 live on a sheep farm in Albertville, Alabama

The Waldrops live on 40 acres in Albertville, Alabama. Half of their property houses a working sheep farm. Eric owns and operates the family’s landscaping business.

Courtney is a former school teacher who took time away from her career to raise their enormous family.

Courtney shares her family’s daily ventures on social media, mostly on her Instagram account, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

She also sells jewelry on the family’s website, like earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, which she wears in many episodes of their show.

Cameras captured the Waldrop’s move into a temporary double-wide mobile home on their property while renovations took place on their home.

Living in the mobile home allowed the family to be close if anything popped up and was a smarter option than temporarily renting a home, which was nearly impossible to find, given the large size of their family.

Viewers watched production shut down last season due to the pandemic, forcing Courtney and Eric to self-film some footage. Fans are awaiting official word about the show returning to the air, hopefully later this year.

Sweet Home Sextuplets is currently on hiatus.