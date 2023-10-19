Scott Disick reveals Khloe Kardashian is his ideal type

Could there be a romance brewing between Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick?

Truthfully, it doesn’t look like it, but fans are wondering if there’s a possibility of one following the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kris Jenner and Khloe are determined to get Scott back into the dating world when he reveals that someone in that very room is his ideal type– Khloe herself.

Scott admitted that he’d “never look at Khloe sexually,” although he likes to joke about a romance between him and the Good American founder.

However, Kris Jenner thinks otherwise.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In her confessional, she revealed that Scott “probably has a crush on Khloe” but notes that she can’t blame him because “everyone has a crush on Khloe.”

Still, Scott adds that he wants someone who will stick around like Khloe has for all of her exes.

Critics accuse Kris Jenner of pushing Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian romance to hurt Kourtney

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kardashian-Jenner critics were not enthused about the idea of Scott and Khloe getting together.

In fact, they posited the idea that perhaps it was all just one big publicity stunt — or an attempt to hurt the oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney.

Viewers were quick to call out just how well Scott is being treated this season and the way that the family allegedly treats Kourtney as a “scapegoat.”

Kourtney has been noticeably absent from this season of The Kardashians, only appearing a handful of times in the first episode and confessionals. Since then, the show has mostly focused on Kim, Khloe, and Scott.

It’s unclear if Scott is getting all of this attention this season because fans wanted him back or if it’s because Kourtney has been less involved, but his presence is definitely known.

Whether it’s all for PR or whether it’s to get back at Kourtney for wanting to distance herself from the show, fans were not thrilled to see a romance teased between Khloe and Scott.

Honestly, it seems unlikely that these two will get together, even if it was just a publicity stunt put together by momager Kris.

Not only do they have a long history of being like siblings, but this would probably cause massive issues between Khloe and Kourtney.

So far, Kourtney has largely had issues with her sister Kim, not Khloe, so this would be a huge change in direction.

Fortunately, for now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see a romance between Scott and Khloe.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.