Savannah Chrisley plans to pay off parents’ debts

Jay Surgent of Weiner Law Group is the Chrisleys’ newest addition to their defense team, and he has no problem talking to the media about what’s going on.

Aside from recently discussing the fact that Todd’s request to serve the rest of his prison sentence from home was denied, he’s also spoken up about what the kids plan to do.

According to Jay, Savannah Chrisley has “every intention” of paying her parents’ restitution while they are incarcerated.

As part of their conviction, Todd and Julie were ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution.

“I think Savannah, while it’s not her job to make restitution on behalf of her parents, she has every intention,” Surgent told ET. “I’ve spoken to her a number of times about it. She has every intention to do everything she can do to make restitution on behalf of her parents from the outside.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although the plan is not a common one, it is a plan nonetheless that Savannah seems intent on committing to.

Savannah Chrisley can use her platform to earn more money to help her parents

“Usually children, while they love their parents, can only do so much. Savannah happens to be in a situation that she’s very creative, she has a unique talent and she’s a great interviewer,” he said of the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast host.

“She’s gonna do well towards that end as far as earning money and being able to help with restitution.”

Not only does Savannah have her podcast, but she’ll be appearing on the upcoming season of FOX’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Plus, she has her own makeup line, which is sure to help cushion her financially.

While it’s unclear just how much of the restitution Savannah plans to pay, it seems that she’s in a position to help her parents and will do anything for them.

Surgent slams Chrisleys’ restitution

Not only has Surgent slammed the prison conditions that Todd and Julie Chrisley are enduring, but he thinks the sentencing was “totally wrong.”

“If they want people to make restitution, they should obviously — if they have a prison term, it should be reasonable. It should be subject to home confinement. They’re not going anywhere, they’re under the criminal sentencing guidelines by federal government considered category one. They’re not flight risk, there’s no violence involved. If they’re gonna pay back restitution, how could they do it while they’re sitting in prison?” He stated.

Right now, Surgent is focused on getting a “correction” to the denied appeal regarding Todd’s living conditions, which are apparently terrible.

It looks like the Chrisleys’ legal team will have their hands full with appeals and corrections, but Todd and Julie don’t appear to be leaving their prisons any time soon.