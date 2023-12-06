Savannah Chrisley leaned on Jason Aldean’s wife during Thanksgiving, didn’t visit parents

Savannah Chrisley opened up about what the recent Thanksgiving holiday held for her and her family.

She teased things wouldn’t be the same this year and shared some beautiful shots of paradise over the American holiday week.

The Chrisley Knows Best star recently talked about what she did and revealed she hadn’t seen her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, in three weeks on her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast.

It was surprising to learn that she hadn’t seen her mom or dad, especially because she has talked about visiting one of them every weekend since they reported to federal prison in January.

However, the biggest surprise was who she spent the Thanksgiving holiday with and how much the couple has helped her with Grayson Chrisley.

Here’s what Savannah has to say about not seeing her parents and what Thanksgiving looked like for her, Grayson, and Chloe Chrisley.

Where did Savannah Chrisley spend Thanksgiving?

During the recent episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the reality TV star opened up about where she spent Thanksgiving.

She, Grayson, and Chloe Chrisley went to Turks & Caicos with Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean. They own a home there, and it was just what Savannah needed.

Savannah said, “Jason has been just so great to Grayson and has checked in on him and has just been a good solid force. Brittany has been just unwavering love and support from the very beginning, both of them.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star continued, “Brittany and her husband graciously opened up their home to us, and it just reminded me what awesome people I have in my life and people that just love on us and they see tough times.”

Why hasn’t Savannah Chrisley seen her parents?

Savannah Chrisley opened up about not seeing Todd and Julie Chrisley for three weeks when she had been going every weekend.

She said, “That’s been because of just me and the kids travel, holidays, school, and work. I have this layer of guilt that weighs over me like, ‘Oh my gosh, you have to go see them. Like how selfish of you?’ I’m the angel on one side and devil on the other, of just this constant battle of feeling what I’m doing isn’t enough.”

There is also her new relationship with Robert Shiver that she is working on building on. The two are in similar situations with raising children alone, and they seem to click well.

With so much going on, Savannah is torn about what to do with everything she has going on. She mentioned that her parents don’t want her visiting all the time and neglecting her own life while they serve their time.

It’s an internal battle, especially when she has gotten accustomed to a routine, and things have to shift with her season of life busier than ever.