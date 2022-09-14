Sarah Hamrick highlights abs in New York ensemble

Sarah Hamrick looks fit and fashionable in a recent post. Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Sarah Hamrick paid homage to the Big Apple and highlighted her abs during New York Fashion Week.

Sarah appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 with Clayton Echard.

Clayton and Sarah hit it off, and she appeared to be one of the potential frontrunners until the end when she was painted as a villain by other women in the house.

Sarah’s The Bachelor Season 26 co-stars accused her of exaggerating the closeness of her relationship with Clayton to make the other women insecure.

Clayton sent Sarah home after learning of her behavior with the other women and her seemingly false claims, including claiming that Clayton cried with her.

Now, Sarah often engages with her 63.3k followers on Instagram, such as in her recent New York-centric post.

Sarah Hamrick, in New York, says she’s ‘in a relationship’

Sarah Hamrick took to her Instagram page to share four city photos in New York.

In the first photo, Sarah wore a white crop top with a famous NY phrase and a black mini skirt with a high slit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sarah’s toned abs and legs were visible as she kicked up a leg in her high-heeled black boots and puckered her lips with her hands on her face. Sarah wore a purse on her shoulder, and her long locks hung down over her shoulder.

In the second photo, Sarah’s toned torso was again highlighted as she placed her hands on her crop top and looked off to the side.

Sarah struck two more poses in the outfit, smiling and blowing a kiss with city buildings behind her.

Sarah captioned the post, “in a relationship with ny.”

In the comments of her post, Sarah received compliments from followers.

A supporter wrote, “Love you Shirt go girl.”

Another follower mentioned Clayton Echard, writing, “Clayton couldn’t get the job done. Can I?”

Other comments included, “Sexy skirt,” “Damn cute,” “Theee finestttt,” and “New York loves you too boo.”

Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Sarah Hamrick rocks ‘cinderella shoes’ in New York

Sarah got dolled up in New York, wearing a strapless black dress with a large bow and slit on the side.

Sarah looked glamorous while wearing sparkling earrings and baring skin in the classy dress.

In a post, Sarah shared a photo and video in the dress while enjoying New York Fashion Week.

Sarah sat in a red chair for the opening photo while crossing her legs and highlighting her sleek, sparkling high heels.

Sarah felt like a princess in the shoes, captioning the post, “cinderella shoes.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.