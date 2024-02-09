Ryan Gosling explains how The Bachelorette inspired him in Barbie movie

The Barbie movie is still making an impact, and moviegoers can’t stop talking about it almost a year after it came out in theaters.

What many thought would be a fun time at the movies turned into one of the most empowering movies for women of our time.

Ryan Gosling earned an Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in the Barbie movie.

That sparked controversy since the director, Greta Gerwig, and star, Margot Robbie, were both overlooked for the top honor.

The Barbie star spoke out about the snub, and it’s clear that she’s not letting it get her down.

Now, Ryan is speaking more about his role in the movie, and it turns out that he drew inspiration from some very interesting places.

Ryan Gosling opens up about The Bachelorette inspiration

It turns out that Ryan Gosling is tuning in to The Bachelorette.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ryan revealed that he watches “a lot of reality TV” and among the shows he enjoys is a Bachelor Nation favorite.

And he’s so into it that Ryan admitted he drew inspiration from his role as Ken in the Oscar-nominated Barbie movie that he drew from The Bachelorette when preparing to play Ken.

“One guy’s the guy that wears glasses. One guy has the one earring. If you were to challenge and do the same thing as that person, you’d be infringing on their identity, and so Ken’s identity became the mink,” Ryan said while talking about his iconic role.

He continued, “It’s not dissimilar, in the sense that they sit around idly waiting for the Bachelorette to acknowledge them. And, yes, they have no attention outside of the attention she gives them.”

The Bachelor viewers are already calling out who they want to lead The Bachelorette

We’ve only seen three episodes of The Bachelor and already, viewers are calling out which cast members they want to see as The Bachelorette lead next season.

Naturally, many are saying Maria Georgas should get the top spot after all she’s endured at the hands of Sydney Gordon and the bullying scandal that is plaguing the early episodes of The Bachelor.

They also really like Katelyn DeBacker, whom Bachelor Nation fell in love with during Episode 3.

Other honorable mentions include Jenn Tran, Lea Cayanan, and Lexi Young.

The Bachelor viewers have a few least favorites as well. Those would include Sydney Gordon for how she keeps going after Maria this season. They are also not fond of Madina Alam and Jess Edwards.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC with a special Tuesday episode airing next week at 8/7c.