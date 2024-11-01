Ryan Boyajian calls Tamra Judge a ‘rat’ for spreading ‘more lies’ following RHOC finale

Tamra Judge ran her mouth like an Olympic sport during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

She’s targeted several cast members but can’t seem to move on from calling out Ryan Boyajian.

It’s becoming obsessive now, and we’re sure she’ll find a way to rationalize her actions during the upcoming reunion.

In the final minutes of the season finale, Tamra acted like she had been vindicated when she met up with Alexis Bellino, Heather Dubrow, and Emily Simpson and donned an FBI hat as she trashed him.

Of course, we know that Ryan has already served Tamra with a cease and desist order for her actions, and she has apologized for some of her statements.

So, it was surprising when the RHOC After Show aired Thursday evening, and Tamra claimed that she read that Ryan is “taking immunity or something like that by ratting people out.”

Ryan fires back at Tamra. Pic credit: @ryanboyajian/Instagram

Tamra did hesitate while muttering the above statement, but she still went with it, and Ryan was only too happy to put her on blast for it.

Ryan calls out ‘more lies’ from Tamra

“hmm… MORE LIES. I’m Rat’ing People Out?” Ryan wrote on the video on Instagram.

“Who’s The Rat,” he wrote as a finger pointed in Tamra’s direction.

It’s no surprise that Ryan has been calling out Tamra for talking about him because what she said could harm his reputation.

The sad part is that Ryan isn’t even an official cast member and is continually dragged into this unnecessary drama because Tamra thinks these allegations will secure her screen time.

Ryan has been brought into the drama because Tamra has issues with his fiance, Jennifer Pedranti.

Jennifer recently went toe-to-toe with Tamra after allegations that she had completed a background check on Ryan surfaced.

Jennifer has been at odds with Tamra

In the end, Jennifer said that Tamra had a “sickness” and needed help because she couldn’t stop lying.

Each time Jennifer seems to be finished with Tamra, they argue again because of something Tamra does.

It’s been a vicious cycle that won’t end soon if Tamra continues on the show.

This season, Tamra has faced backlash from fans and RHOC alums because of the things she’s said about people.

Just as the backlash was dying, she called out the show’s fans for their hate toward her.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the husbands will attend the RHOC Season 18 reunion.

Therefore, Tamra and Ryan will likely get a scene next season where he confronts her for her allegations.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.