RuPaul’s Drag Race: Sugar and Spice open up on infamous lip-syncing moment

RuPaul’s Drage Race is making headlines now that Season 15 is available on Paramount+.

Not only is Season 15 available to watch again but this time the episodes are extended to 90 minutes long and include some scenes that never made it on the original airing.

One such scene includes Sugar and Spice’s infamous lip-syncing performance, which ultimately got Sugar sent home.

However, there’s more to the performance than just Sugar being sent home, and Spice opened up about the routine on Twitter earlier this week.

Sugar also took to social media to discuss her time on the show, noting how she knew she was going to be sent home via TikTok.

Their performance wasn’t a hit for Ru, or really anyone else, but one thing is for sure: these queens had fun, and still see the fun in their performance now.

Spice opens up on unaired lip-sync moment

Now that more footage is available via Paramount+, Spice and Sugar’s lip sync battle is available for viewers to watch, though it was initially cut.

In the scene, the two battle to You Better Run by Pat Benatar, and decided that one great gimmick would be to put in fake teeth as they mimicked the song.

The judges were not impressed, and Spice recently took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the matter.

“Ahh the infamous lip sync moment they cut,” she wrote. “I’m kinda gagged they actually showed it bc that was quite literally us trolling them right in front of their faces lmao! Bc we both knew Sugar was going home regardless bc Ru hated her after she asked him what his body count was.”

Not only does this shed some light on the infamously cut moment, but it also opens up the door to discuss why Sugar was sent home, and she knew why, too.

Sugar reveals the reason she was sent home

Although there’s no official statement from Ru about this, Sugar and Spice are both confident that Sugar was sent home after asking Ru what his body count was.

That was the wrong question to ask the Queen of Drag Queens, and from that point on, Ru wasn’t thrilled with Sugar at all.

In a since-deleted TikTok, Sugar shared the iconic scene where she asked and said, “It was this exact moment RuPaul knew he was sending me home no matter. If I have one thing, it’s nerve for sure.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Extended Edition can be streamed through Paramount+.