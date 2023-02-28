RuPaul’s Drag Race: Salina EsTitties attacked by hackers

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 queen Salina EsTitties had her Twitter account shut down by hackers posing as her to sell fake MacBooks.

The cyber-attack happened just days after landing in the bottom two and beating Spice in a hotly contested lip-sync for-your-life battle.

At the time of publishing, Salina was still locked out of her account, where hackers had attempted to peddle bogus MacBooks with a Venmo account.

The Season 15 cast has had many social media issues, including bullying, death threats, revenge reporting, and hacking of accounts.

Fans have joked about RuPaul’s Drag Race sponsoring VPNs for the queens.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks attempted to warn fans with a cheeky post about receiving a badly damaged MacBook.

Just got my MacBook from @SalinaEstitties 🥰🥰🥰🥰 thank you sister I knew you were legit 💯 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/YVfv8FvVFn — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) February 26, 2023

Salina EsTitties battles it out with Spice to stay for another week on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Salina EsTitties and Spice lip-synced for their life to Lil Nas X’s That’s What I Want after landing in the bottom two last week.

RuPaul’s Drag Race celebrated its milestone 200th episode. The queens designed Elaganza outfits featuring the 15th-anniversary gift: Crystal.

Spice had an arguably better lip-sync performance than in past performances, but it was too late for RuPaul, who sent the final twin sashaying away to join her sister Sugar.

Spice admitted to not being the best lip-sync artist, but she did take Michelle Visage’s direction and changed up her runway routine, yet, it wasn’t enough to continue in the competition.

Salina EsTitties landed in the bottom two last week, with judges critiquing her Elaganza looks as not form-fitting enough or too busy in execution. The Money Ball look was brilliant in concept and detail. The food stamp coupons had Salina’s face printed on them and formed a shawl collar on her EBT-inspired gown.

While her handmade Crystal Ball gown appeared a bit too big, the satin fabric is a complex medium to work with, given the short time frame afforded in the challenge. Arguably, having time to add boning to the gown would’ve given it more structure, but still, the detail is excellent for a dress that took mere hours to complete.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 queens have been plagued with problems on social media

The Season 15 queens have experienced double the challenges on-set of RuPaul’s Drag Race and off-set on social media.

While the show was filmed nearly a year ago, since airing, the queens have been plagued with bad behavior from fans, trolls, and now hackers.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks had her Instagram page revenge reported repeatedly after a brief incident of throwing shade at Marcia Marcia Marcia. The attacks prompted Marcia to make a live video calling out toxic fans.

Meanwhile, Aura Mayari faced xenophobic trolls making nasty comments about her drag, prompting her to address the uptick in hate crimes happening to Asian immigrants.

Now we have Salina EsTitties locked out of her Twitter account, possibly permanently, while she struggles with hackers using her account to scam fans with fake MacBooks.

Salina warns her Twitter account was hacked. Pic credit: @estitties/Instagram

At the time of publishing this article, she has yet to recover her account.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.