Roy Orbison Jr on Below Deck Med: Net worth, wife, kids, and more details about talented singer

Charter guest Roy Orbison Jr. on Below Deck Med has fans curious about his wife, kids, famous family, and so much more about the talented singer.

The talented singer and music producer pulled out all the stops to ensure his family had the perfect experience aboard The Wellington. Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew — shorthanded thanks to Lara Flumiani quitting — were up to the task.

Roy wasn’t the only famous face in his charter group. Ulf Ekberg from Ace of Base joined the Orbison family on their luxury yacht vacation.

Roy Orbison Jr’s famous family

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Roy’s father is music legend, Roy Orbison.

The famous family was plagued with tragedy, including Roy Sr. dying of a heart attack at age 52. Two of Roy’s brothers, Roy DeWayne Orbison and Anthony King Orbison, died as young boys in a horrible house fire before his birth.

Roy and his two living brothers, Wesley and Alexander, continue to keep their father’s legacy alive. They all involved with music and wrote the book The Authorized Roy Orbison. Throughout the years, Roy has co-produced a couple of albums to celebrate his father’s music.

The Orbison boys grew up with some of the most famous names in the music industry. Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash are Roy’s godparents. Their son, John Carter Cash, is Roy’s best friend.

Roy’s wife, kids net worth, and job

Music is in Roy’s blood. He has been playing and making music since his father pulled him onstage as a young boy.

These days, Roy spends most of his time producing as co-owner of the record label Roy’s Boys. He is also president of the publishing company, Still Working Music, founded by his mother, Barbara.

In 2017, Roy married his long-time love, Asa Hallgren. The singer and the Swedish beauty met when Roy was visiting Stockholm. John Carter Cash officiated the wedding.

Roy has often credited his wife for bringing light back into his life. He struggled in a pit of darkness dealing with his mother’s death. Two years later, he met Asa, changing his life forever.

Asa and Roy have two sons, Roy Orbison III, age four, and Bo Alexander Orbison, age two.

The net worth of Roy Orbison Jr. is unclear. Online reports tend to get him and his father’s net worth confused.

With his record label and his publishing company, Roy is worth quite a bit of money. That doesn’t include what the family may receive for Roy Orbison Sr.’s music legacy and empire.

Roy Orbison Jr. appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean, piquing the interest of fans to learn more about the man from one of music’s most legendary families.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.