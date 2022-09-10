Robyn Dixon wishes her bestie Gizelle Bryant a happy birthday

Robyn Dixon wishes Gizelle Bryant a happy birthday. Pic credit: @gizellebryant/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon wished her green-eyed bandit BFF, Gizelle Bryant, a happy birthday with a few photos shared on her Instagram.

Robyn shared two pictures of the friends on her Instagram and added a heartwarming caption.



The photos shared the smiling ladies dressed up and glammed as they smiled at various events.

Gizelle and Robyn have shared a bond since viewers first met them on Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Recently, the two began a podcast called Reasonably Shady, where Gizelle serves as the shady person, and Robyn brings the reason.

The friends remain close and often post together on social media.

Robyn’s latest post was in honor of Gizelle Bryant’s 52nd birthday, which she celebrates today.

Robyn Dixon shares birthday post for Gizelle Bryant

The first picture featured Robyn and Gizelle with their hands on their hips as they smiled. Gizelle rocked a neon yellow midi dress with spaghetti straps and a ruched hem, while Robyn wore a black midi dress with a ruched hem and a halterneck.

The second photo featured the two ladies as they smiled during a shoot of Robyn’s hat line, Embellished. Gizelle rocked dark leggings, a light jean jacket shirt, and green heels. Robyn wore head-to-toe black, including dark cutout jeans and a leather moto jacket.

Her caption read, “Happy Birthday to my fabulous, hilarious and verrrrry shady bestie @gizellebryant 🌸 I love living life Reasonably and Shady with you!!! 😘😘😘 #rhop #reasonablyshady @reasonablyshady ❤️💗❤️💗.”

Bravo released trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7

This week, Bravo dropped the trailer that many viewers have waited for for almost one year– Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Season 7 of the Bravo show promises to be full of drama as the ladies of Potomac return to the screen. The headline news of the season, of course, is Ashley Darby’s separation from Michael Darby.

The season premiere will feature a super-sized 75-minute episode, showing the drama couldn’t be contained in the normal hour-long time slot.

Mia Thornton’s health struggles will be a topic of conversation– Mia revealed she had cancer earlier this year. Mia’s close friend Jacqueline Blake will also join the cast as a friend.

Gizelle alleges that Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett, made her uncomfortable with late-night texts. In other news, Candiace is still working on her singing career and considering having a baby.

Robyn’s relationship with Juan Dixon will still be a storyline as she discusses marriage and a prenuptial agreement with an infidelity clause.

Familiar face Charrisse Jordan Jackson returns as a Friend with a bombshell about Ray and Karen Huger’s marriage.

Finally, Wendy Osefo has some drama with work-life balance and an altercation with Mia, where Mia throws a drink in her face.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.