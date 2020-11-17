Robyn Dixon says ‘it didnt feel right’ that Ashley Darby involved herself in Monique and Candiace lawsuit

Robyn Dixon is sharing her opinion on the Monique Samuels vs Candiace Dillard lawsuit, and she’s not too pleased that Ashley Darby decided to get involved in the drama between the former friends.

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the women enjoyed a vacation in Portugal.

However, things got tense between Ashley and Candiace as they tried to hash out their past issues, and things will get even more explosive in the upcoming episode when Candiace finds out that Ashley wrote a statement on Monique’s behalf.

Ashley just revealed the surprising news to castmates Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, but once Candiace gets wind of the new development, she’s going to lose it!

Robyn Dixon says she was disappointed in Ashley

During the latest installment of The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, the cast dove into the most talked-about altercation in the show’s history.

And since the newest drama brewing is Ashley’s written statement on Monique Samuels’ behalf, that was a major topic of conversation.

Robyn Dixon gave her take on the situation, and let’s just say she’s not too pleased with Ashley’s recent actions, let alone Monique’s.

“I just couldn’t believe that Monique had the nerve to countersuit and the press charges. That was just unbelievable,” said Robyn.

“The fact that Ashley would even involve herself in that was like, ‘really! Are you serious?’ it just didn’t feel right to me,” she continued. “I was disappointed in Ashley for doing that.”

The mom-of-two continued to explain, saying, “I would have understood if Ashley’s statement was in support of Monique’s character…that would have been great, but instead she’s talking about Candiace’s character. That’s where I had the problem.”

Is Ashley assassinating Candiace’s character?

Word on the street says that Ashley is “assassinating” Candiace’s character.

During the chat for the Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Robyn’s bestie Gizelle Bryant also had quite a bit to say.

Much like Dixon, she’s a bit confused about why the former restauranteur is involving herself in the Candiace and Monique fiasco.

“I just didn’t understand why Ashley was getting involved, said Gizelle. “And I didn’t understand why she was allowing Monique to use her in this way.”

The RHOP alum continued, “It does nothing but hurt Candiace. It’ an assassination of her character and to help Monique so I was highly disappointed. I was kinda blown actually that Ashley would get involved.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.