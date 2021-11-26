Robyn Brown says God played a role in ‘pushing’ the Browns out of Vegas in deleted Sister Wives scene

Robyn Brown expressed how thankful she is that her family has stayed safe during the pandemic. Pic credit: TLC

In a deleted clip from an episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown expressed her gratitude and feels that the Browns are blessed compared to others amid the pandemic.

The Browns struggled during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as Sister Wives fans watched last season.

Kody and his four wives couldn’t agree on which quarantine protocols their large family should follow and it further divided them.

In the clip from TLC’s official Instagram, seen below, Kody and his four wives (before Christine left) sat outside in a circle, socially distanced, to have a discussion.

Robyn Brown expresses gratitude amid pandemic in deleted Sister Wives scene

Robyn started the conversation by telling Kody and the other wives, “I hate that we’re having to social distance from each other but I understand that everybody’s got different things they want to do and so I guess it’s what we’re doing.”

“But, I just feel like you know, I tell the kids all the time, we’re just lucky,” Robyn added.

During her solo confessional, Robyn mentioned that there were a lot of people in the world who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

During her confessional, a fun fact popped up that read, “Did you know? Kody had to shut down his work for 18 months during the pandemic.” It’s unclear what line of work Kody is in, outside of filming Sister Wives, as he hasn’t mentioned it much recently.

Robyn went on to tell Kody and her sister wives that she sees “God’s hand in our life so much” when it comes to their living situation.

Robyn brought up Kody pushing the family to move out of Las Vegas and move to Flagstaff, Arizona. The 43-year-old mom of five felt that God played a role in moving the family to a city, during the pandemic, that allows them to spread out, away from others outside their family.

Meri Brown weighs in on the family’s division during pandemic

Meri then had her solo confessional and expressed, “It’s disappointing that we’re not able to all get together as a family as often as we would like. But, it is what it is right now and I think we just kind of keep plugging away and doing our thing and we’ll get to the other side of it.”

During Meri’s confessional, another fun fact popped up that read, “Meri’s love language is physical touch and she loves hugs from the kids.”

As Sister Wives recall from last season on the show, Meri and Kody don’t share any intimacy in their marriage. Meri even sadly admitted that she doesn’t get enough hugs and only sees Kody “once in a blue moon.”

Back outside at the circle, Robyn continued to tell the other spouses that she thanks God daily for their safety as a family.

“God has really kind of looked out for us and made sure that we could still stay well and okay during this crazy outbreak of this crazy disease,” Robyn confessed on the couch.

Robyn continued, “I just feel like we’re really blessed.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.