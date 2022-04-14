Robert Springs shares throwback photo of himself with 90 Day Fiance fans

Robert Springs treated 90 Day Fiance fans to a rare throwback photo of himself. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Robert Springs used his social media to share a rare throwback picture of himself looking much younger.

The 44-year-old Season 7 star did not say how old he was or put a date on the photo where he was standing in a kitchen with a woman. Robert also did not indicate where the photo came from.

Robert is the father of seven children, two of them are with his 90 Day Fiance wife Anny Francisco. The couple grew in popularity during their season and have become staples of the franchise on Pillow Talk where they give commentary on current 90 Day franchise episodes.

Robert Springs shared an old photo with 90 Day Fiance fans

Robert looked much younger in the throwback photo that he posted to his Instagram stories.

The photo was taken of Robert and a woman in a kitchen as the woman was getting food from a container.

Robert appeared to be caught off-guard in the un-posed picture where he could be seen wearing baggy clothes, a long chain with a cross, and his hair pulled back.

Robert shared an undated old picture of himself. Pic credit: @robert90days7/Instagram

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco say they’re done having kids

When Anny came to America she fell into the role of being a mother to Robert’s son Bryson, of whom he had full custody. Anny loved being Bryson’s stepmom but desired to have a child of her own with Robert.

They finally became pregnant with their daughter Brenda, and then got pregnant a second time with their son Adriel shortly after that, leaving them with two children under two.

32-year-old Anny has said that she is done having kids because having two young babies has been overwhelming. Anny remarked that baby Brenda has even shown signs of jealousy towards her younger brother because Anny’s attention has been split.

Anny also revealed that Brenda and Adriel’s big brother Bryson loves children and gets excited about taking care of them and watching them grow.

While Robert and Anny may be done having kids, they don’t appear to be done with the 90 Day Fiance franchise since they continue to appear on Pillow Talk.

The couple’s witty banter, clever judgments, and entertaining opinions have made them fan favorites on the show.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.