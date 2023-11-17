Rob Warne turns down spicy DM from a fan and says ‘I learned my lesson’

Rob Warne has learned a good lesson about not messing with women on social media, so when someone sent him a recent DM, he ignored it!

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a screenshot of the message he received from a woman dressed in lingerie asking him about having some online fun.

We all know how things turned out the last time Rob engaged in online fun.

His fiance, Sophie, found the raunchy images and videos in his phone, and she instantly packed her bags and left Rob crying in his bathroomless apartment.

Meanwhile, Sophie — who left the UK and came to the U.S. to marry the 32-year-old –rented a place to stay while she decided what to do.

That wasn’t the first time that Rob was unfaithful to his girlfriend, so his explicit online endeavor was actually the last straw for Sophie — or so she says.

Sophie’s mom wants her to return to England, but we’ll have to wait and see if they’ll reconcile.

Rob Warne says he has learned his lesson after getting a DM from a woman online

Rob might have lost Sophie for good after he engaged in some raunchy activities with a few women on social media, but he won’t let that happen again.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a DM he received from a woman who wrote, “Hi Handsome 😘 I see you like to have fun online.”

However, it seems Rob is no longer interested in that type of fun, because this time around, he ignored the message.

“Nahhhhh gtfoh! see the devil working overtime,” Rob wrote in the post shared to his Instagram Story. “This is that bs that go be fk’d up before but I learned my lesson.”

Rob Warne shares an Instagram DM. Pic credit: @robwarne_/Instagram

Rob Warne tries to earn back Sophie’s trust in the 90 Day Fiance teaser

Things have been rocky between Rob and Sophie from the moment she landed on American soil, and it’s been on a downward spiral ever since.

The final straw was Rob’s online cheating, and despite the tears, Sophie has been giving him the silent treatment as she tried to figure out her next move.

However, in a clip for the upcoming episode, the 23-year-old finally decides to have a sit down with Rob.

During the tense conversation, Sophie asked Rob how she’d be able to gain trust in him again, and he responded, “I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to show you.”

Meanwhile, Sophie hasn’t decided what to do, and she’s running out of time.

“We only have 90 days to get married, so I really only have 90 Days to get over it,” she told the cameras.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90 Sips (@90sipsofrealitea) Do you think Sophie will forgive Rob and walk down the aisle? Sound off in the comment section.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.