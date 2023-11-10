Rob Warne tried his luck on another reality show before 90 Day Fiance

Rob Warne has expressed regrets about putting his life on TV, but this isn’t his first time.

A video recently surfaced of the 90 Day Fiance star’s appearance on another reality show. And it wasn’t that long ago.

Rob hadn’t yet met his fiance Sophie Sierra, at the time, and he was looking for love on the dating show.

However, Rob might be back on the market soon because things are not going well with him and Sophie.

It was a rocky start the moment the 32-year-old showed off his uncoordinated dance skills at the airport and then proposed to Sophie.

It was all downhill from there as the couple got into a heated argument soon after, and things got worse when they arrived at Rob’s Los Angeles home.

The small space was not the fancy living that Sophie was accustomed to, but the lack of a bathroom took the cake.

The final straw for the UK native was when she found explicit videos of other women on his phone. Sophie packed her bags and rented a new place, but let’s see if she gives Rob another chance.

Rob Warne appeared on the dating show Love Connection before 90 Day Fiance

In case Rob looked familiar when you first saw him on 90 Day Fiance, that’s because he’s been on TV before.

The TLC star was a contestant on the Love Connection reboot — a dating show that featured single men and women looking for love.

A video of his appearance was posted on Instagram by @merrypants, and the clip showed that Rob was 28 at the time, living in Los Angeles, California, and his job title was listed as a caterer.

Rob was one of three men vying for the heart of a single woman named Tracey, and in his intro, he claimed most women look at him as a player even when he’s sincere.

For their first date, Rob took Tracey to an arcade, which is not fancy, but at least it had a bathroom –which is more than Sophie got when she moved into his apartment.

Rob Warne wants people to know he’s not a ‘lazy bum’

Rob is quite frustrated with how he’s being portrayed on TV because the critics have been brutal.

However, he wants the world to know — despite the bathroom-less apartment he has since moved out of — he’s a hard-working guy.

In a recent Instagram Story, the TLC star posted a photo and explained that he had thrown up four times that morning but still made it to work.

Rob Warne’s Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @robwarne_/Instagram

“Still got to work on time…yet the world is convinced you’re a lazy bum,” wrote Rob. “I haven’t been called out of work at any job in like 10 yrs.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.