90 Day Fiance star Rob Warne explains mugshot and previous arrest

Rob Warne is getting a full taste of reality TV life, and let’s be honest it’s not always pretty.

The 90 Day Fiance star found that out the hard way, and now he’s addressing a past arrest after internet sleuths discovered his mugshot.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Rob, who’s been getting slammed left and right by viewers over his treatment of his fiance, Sophie.

The UK native left her fancy life at home to live with him, and he’s been gaslighting her since she set foot on American soil.

Not only did Rob try to tell Sophie that having a basic necessity such as a bathroom was bougie, but he got upset every time she broached the subject of moving to a new place.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Things took a turn in the last episode as Sophie discovered a few raunchy videos between Rob and other women when she checked his phone.

Not surprisingly, the 32-year-old got upset and tried to argue that his inappropriate online behavior was not cheating. Still, Sophie promptly packed her bags and moved into a hotel with a bathroom and everything.

However, the possible demise of his relationship is not the only issue plaguing Rob.

Rob Warne explains his previous arrest and mugshot

Rob Warne slammed critics in a recent Instagram post and clarified that he’s not a criminal and has no felonies.

“I guess I should put this ‘statement’ out since if I don’t everyone seems to assume the worst about me🤦🏽‍♂️,” wrote Rob in the post.

“People finding and spreading my mugshot around tho is wild, somebody has got ALOT of time on their hands 🙄.”

The 90 Day Fiance newbie explained that he was arrested at age 16 while driving around with his friend who decided to point a BB gun out the window and shoot at an apartment.

“My car was recognized,” he explained. “I got arrested for it and went to court, and it came down to a misdemeanor. I actually never did anything…”

Rob tells 90 Day Fiance critics that he has a home with a bathroom

That wasn’t the only thing Rob wanted to address in his video, he also touched on his controversial apartment, which he has since moved out of.

Despite his conversation with Sophie about wanting kids, Rob noted that he was planning for the future.

“I never once wanted to have a kid in that apartment… I don’t plan on having kids for years” said Rob.

He also noted in the post that his living situation on the show was a result of struggling during the pandemic and revealed, “Btw I have a home w/ a bathroom now & have lived here over a year.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.