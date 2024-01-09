Rob Warne shows off his ‘indoor bathroom’ and claps back at ‘cheap’ comment

Rob Warne has been feeling the heat from 90 Day Fiance viewers since he first appeared on the show, and they have still not warmed up to him.

Rob has been getting roasted over his bathroomless apartment, but during a recent video, he proved that his situation has changed.

The 32-year-old responded to a critic who called him cheap, and in the video, he made sure to point out that he was filming from his bathroom.

We’ve also noticed that his fiance, Sophie Sierra, has been filming her social media videos from a new apartment and new bathroom. However, it’s hard to tell if it’s the same place as Rob – which would mean they are still together.

Viewers have been calling for the UK native to leave her beau from the moment she landed in the United States because his attitude rubbed people the wrong way.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So far, however, the couple is still going strong, and it seems they’ll make it down the aisle.

Rob Warne films a clapback video from his fancy new bathroom

Rob Warne got called out for being cheap for not spending money to get his hair done.

However, during his clap back he had a message for the haters, as he responded via video.

“You know what’s funny–besides this is my bathroom, indoor bathroom life, you know for all those people who keep asking me,” Rob exclaimed.

“What’s funny is that somebody said I’m cheap, I don’t even wanna spend top dollar on my hair,” he continued.

Meanwhile, we were too busy trying to get a proper glimpse of Rob’s bathroom to listen to his rant.

We noticed the AC vents in the ceiling, which means Sophie is not sweating her weave out in the new home – assuming they are still together.

We also noticed a modern lighting fixture in the space, which means the 23-year-old has perfect lighting for doing her makeup.

Will Rob and Sophie get married on 90 Day Fiance?

Sophie and Rob have been doing their best not to give any clues about their relationship, so are they still together?

Initially, people pointed out some red flags in their relationship, but despite a brief split on the show, the pair reconciled.

We’ll have to wait and see if they will tie the knot, but by all accounts, Sophie and Rob are married.

The couple has already shopped for wedding bands, and in the latest episode, their wedding was a topic of discussion.

Sophie’s mom is also visiting from the United States – and we’re assuming she’s there to see her daughter walk down the aisle.

However, the only way to know for sure is to tune in for the remainder of the season.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.