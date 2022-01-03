River Everett shares shocking image of how close he and his family were to a tornado

River Everett shared a picture of a close call his family had with a tornado. Pic credit: TLC

It appears that members of The Family Chantel came incredibly close to the dangers of a tornado where they live in the Atlanta metropolitan area as reported by River Everett.

After some internal debate, River used his Instagram stories to share a picture of just how close of a brush with the tornado he and his family had.

River Everett shared a photo of a tornado that was hurling close to his family

River and his family members live in the Atlanta area where there was just a freak tornado that almost impacted his family seriously, although the natural disaster still seems to have rattled River.

River debated with himself about posting the close encounter with the tornado but ultimately decided to post the picture with a heartfelt caption.

River shared an image taken from a car window that showed a tornado in the near distance barrelling through the sky.

The caption that accompanied the photo read, “I wasn’t going to talk about this but Yesterday a tornado touched down close to my family and I. Luckily no harm came our way by the grace of God (praying hands emoji).”

He finished by giving a message to his followers saying, “Tomorrow isn’t promised take advantage of every second guys.”

River Everett and Megan Montenegro appear to be broken up after The Family Chantel finale

River’s budding relationship with Megan was highlighted during Season 3 of The Family Chantel where he met her friends and she met Karen and Chantel.

Off-camera, there was speculation that Megan, who depicts herself as a model and singer, was only in the relationship for clout.

Viewers saw the pair take things very slow and River didn’t even get his first kiss until he met her friends. Things took a turn when River pointed out that Megan wasn’t “showing up” which she took as a jab at her limited available time as a single mother going to school and working.

Megan told River that his feelings for her were stronger than what she felt for him and also justified that they were in two different places in their lives. All of this came as River had just got done recording a song about Megan and showing it to her at the studio.

Since the show finished airing, both River and Megan have deleted any trace of each other off their social media and River appears to have gotten a possible breakup haircut.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.