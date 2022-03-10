Riley Christian introduces his new dog Roscoe, calls the pup an answered prayer

Riley Christian gushes over his new dog. Pic credit: ABC

Riley Christian is now a dog dad.

Since appearing on Bachelor in Paradise and calling off his engagement to Maurissa Gunn, Riley has been embarking on new ventures in life and law, and he now has a special companion to be by his side.

In a recent video, Riley introduced his new dog to friends and followers

Riley Christian welcomes new dog Roscoe

Riley Christian shared a sweet video of his new dog Roscoe and gushed about how Roscoe is an answered prayer.

In the video, Riley stood outside while smiling and holding up his pup for all to see.

Riley captioned the video, “Meet Roscoe!! I’ve been praying for a lot of good lately and they were answered with this little guy! Don’t let his looks fool you though, he runs my home now.”

Riley certainly appears proud to be a dog dad to his adorable pet, and he’s proven to be good with animals in the past.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Riley had a special bond with ex-fiance Maurissa Gunn’s cat, with Riley even joking that Mauirssa’s cat was “in love” with him.

While Riley enters a new chapter away from Maurissa and her pets, it seems he’s ready to shower his own dog with tons of love.

Riley Christian works up a sweat with The Bachelor lead Clayton Echard

Fitness is one of Riley’s many passions, and he’s teamed up with The Bachelorette Season 18 fan-favorite Olumide Onajide to promote exercise, health, and wellness.

Riley and Olu have both used their platforms to give viewers insight into their tense workout routines, sharing several videos from their time in the gym together.

Recently, Olu and Riley worked out with a familiar face. Sharing a photo from their workout session, Riley revealed that Clayton Echard joined him and Olu at the gym as a special guest.

The three Bachelor Nation stars posed in tanks that highlighted their muscular biceps as they smiled for the camera.

Riley captioned the photo, “Had a special guest over at [PowerHouse Gym LIC] to get that work in!! Shoutout [Clayton Echard] for coming thru! Who do y’all want to see through with [Olamide Onajide] and me next!?”

While Riley’s stint with The Bachelor franchise may not have ended in lasting love, he has found great friendship among the Bachelor Nation stars and is thriving in his new season of life.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.