RHOSLC viewers turn on Heather Gay and Whitney Rose for their behavior this season

Viewers are calling Heather Gay and Whitney Rose a toxic duo on this season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Fans of the show have been going hard on social media with comments on how Heather and Whitney have been acting this season, and viewers are even referring to them as the mean girls of the franchise. The pair are being accused of having no storylines of their own and are using their costars to stir up drama to stay relevant.

Many Twitter users refer to the ladies as mean girls, bullies, messy and called them the show’s villains. Some have also said that the cousins are obsessed with Lisa and need to stop inserting themselves into others’ battles.

Why are viewers so mad at Whitney and Heather?

Lisa Barlow has famously referred to her frenemies as “Whitney, Heather, Bad Weather. Tornado, Spin the truth, Destroy.” Not only did this catchphrase make viewers laugh out loud, but they may also be realizing that Lisa could have been right all along.

Many of the fans’ frustration seems to come from what they view as Heather and Whitney only attacking Lisa for what she did to others and not what she did to them directly.

One viewer tweeted that Heather and Whitney were the worst part of the reunion.

Heather and Whitney continue to be the worst parts about this entire reunion. #RHOSLCreunion #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/QgWDiA3vYt — Busy watching Bravo (@club_wrestling) March 7, 2022

Another fan felt Heather and Whitney were not held accountable for the things they say.

A tweet encouraged viewers to make sure not to body shame Heather, even if they dislike the way she is acting.

I promise you there’s other ways to vocalize your disdain for Heather without body shaming her… cause these tweets… yikes #RHOSLCreunion pic.twitter.com/0nA4TiTbWZ — TV & Movie Addict 🍷🍿 (@wineandpopcornn) March 7, 2022

One fan was looking for that RHOBH crossover moment.

I really wish Andy would’ve yelled out “ENOUGH!” every time Heather came for Lisa. It was over the top angry/ridiculous. Why not just say I’m gonna yell at you until you quit the show because that’s the only point she’s making-straight up bully. #RHOSLCreunion pic.twitter.com/zT38zDEhkP — Lu (@ellegee) March 7, 2022

A fan felt Heather was nasty, and Whitney was along for the ride.

And finally, a viewer compared the ladies to Jen Shah and Jennie Nguyen.

The second episode of the reunion was emotional

There were many emotional moments in the second installment of the Season 2 reunion.

Meredith spoke candidly about the death of her father and how the ladies hurt her when they accused her of faking his memorial service. Whitney and Heather accused Lisa of not being there for her best friend of ten years, and Meredith agreed that she needed more support from Lisa.

All of the ladies spoke about Cameron, who briefly appeared in an episode and was a former member of Mary Cobsy’s church. He recently passed away from a brain tumor, and he and Lisa were good friends.

The reunion finale will feature the husbands of Salt Lake City and how they felt about the season. Viewers are looking forward to Sharrieff Shah’s input on Jen’s arrest.

