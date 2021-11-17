RHOSLC viewers take aim at Bravo, upset they aired Jen Shah’s son with his hands up

Bravo is once again under fire for airing unnecessary footage to simply increase ratings on RHOSLC. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers take aim at Bravo and are upset the network aired Jen Shah’s son with his hands up in the recent episode.

It was the episode that RHOSLC fans have been waiting to see since news broke that Jen was arrested last spring. The show played out in real-time, with the events of the day unfolding in order.

Jen bailed on the trip with the other cast members claiming Sharrieff had internal bleeding. Right after Jen left the cast meeting point, Homeland Security showed up looking for her. The ladies and production were confused as to what was going on.

Later at Jen’s house, one Bravo production crew member learned agents were executing a search warrant on the residence. The agent declared any more questions should be directed to Jen’s husband, Sharrieff.

Footage of Jen Shah’s son with his hands up aired on Bravo

Police and helicopters swarmed Jen’s house before busting down the door. A ring camera and Homeland security video caught the agents entering the home.

Moments later, Jen’s son and nephew can separately be seen walking out of the home with their hands up surrounded by officers. The fact that Bravo chose to air the footage has The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans feeling heartbroken for the two young men and angry the network aired it.

RHOSLC fans viewers aim at Bravo

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on the night the episode aired, Heather Gay and actor Michael Rappaport called the footage horrible.

“That guy with the heavy artillery marching her 15-year-old son out and her nephew was very upsetting to me. I thought it was horrible,” Heather expressed.

Twitter has been on fire regarding Bravo’s action since the episode aired on Sunday night. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans are not happy and are letting the network know it.

One Twitter user called the situation traumatizing, while another wondered what was going through Sharrieff’s mind after watching the footage.

Jen Shah’s arrest made for good drama on RHOSLC. However, she was barely in the episode, and there’s no footage of her actually being arrested. Instead, a video of her being released and avoiding questions was aired.

There are probably a dozen reasons why Jen’s arrest was not captured for the show or was stopped from being part of the episode. Yet Bravo thought it was okay to air footage of her black son and nephew walking out the house with their hands up in between police officers.

The concept is not sitting right with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans. Jen’s son and nephew should have been left out of it completely.

Recently Jen shared her legal drama has been heartbreaking for her family. She also continues to maintain her innocence.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.