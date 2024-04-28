RHOSLC star Monica Garcia suffers miscarriage after baby news: ‘There’s no heartbeat’

Monica Garcia recently announced that she was pregnant with her fifth child, but The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star just shared a sad update.

Monica told her social media followers that she suffered a miscarriage adding that she’s still processing the unfortunate turn of events.

Two days ago things were fine with the brunette beauty who’s been facing hurtful comments after sharing the baby news on Nick Viall’s podcast in early April.

In a recent post, she clapped back at the critics with a video that showed her looking unbothered while sitting in her car applying lipstick with some of the nasty comments splattered across the screen.

Remarks such as “Poor baby; She can’t even take care of the kids she has now” and “5 kids? trash,” were just some of the things Monica has read online.

Despite the critics, the 39-year-old was happy to welcome another blessing into her family, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Monica Garcia announces miscarriage a few weeks after pregnancy news

The RHOSLC star took to Instagram with a lengthy update about her pregnancy, telling her followers that she promised them authenticity and she would continue to do just that.

One photo showed the hands of Monica and her mystery man while the other snap showed her on a hospital bed looking at the sonogram of her baby.

“Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect,” wrote Monica. “There is no heartbeat. I don’t have many words and I’m still processing all of this myself.”

“As quickly as this happened, that’s how quickly things have changed,” continued the brunette beauty who then sent love to “everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in between.”

Before ending her post the former Salt Lake City Housewife thanked her medical team and the people who’ve been supportive throughout her short pregnancy.

“I appreciate how beautiful you all have been to me about this baby. I love you and I’m so thankful for you.🤍🤍🤍,” she wrote.

Monica gets support from RHOSLC fans after the devastating news

After sharing the heartbreaking news, Monica’s followers took to the comments to shower her with love and support.

Nick Viall whose podcast Monica first shared the news of her pregnancy wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear Monica 💔sending you love and prayers.”

RHOC star Tamra Judge also showed support for Monica writing, “I’m so sorry Monica. Big hugs 🤗.”

Someone else added, “Sending you strength and healing.”

“Omg. I’m so sorry. Rest and recover, do not push yourself right now. You have a lot of people praying for you 🙏🏼,” wrote a commenter.

“Sorry for y for your loss❤️,” added someone else.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.