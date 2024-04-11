Former RHOSLC star Monica Garcia is pregnant with fifth child

Monica Garcia’s time on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may be over, but she still updates fans about her life.

The reality TV star has announced that she’s pregnant and expecting her fifth child.

Monica, who shares kids Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, with ex-husband Mike Fowler, revealed the news on the April 11 episode of The Viall Files podcast.

Monica is in a relationship with her baby daddy but isn’t ready to reveal his identity to the world.

“Honestly, we were both in shock,” she admitted, “but he has been incredible.”

The former RHOSLC star revealed they weren’t trying for kids, and she learned of her pregnancy three weeks ago after going to urgent care for “something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong.”

Monica Garcia was stunned by her pregnancy

“The doctor came in and was like, ‘You’re pregnant,'” she remembered.

“I’m like, ‘I’m 39! Like, there’s no way. I’m on birth control.’ By all means, I should not be pregnant.”

Monica explained that she met the mystery man while filming an episode of RHOSLC Season 4 at Wasatch Excursions.

“That is where Heather [Gay] and I shot our snowmobiling scene,” Monica dished.

“So, that is when I met him. I was like, ‘Give me your phone.’ He handed me his phone and I put my name and number in there.”

Monica revealed a 10-year age gap between her and her boyfriend.

Monica Garcia became a household name overnight

She was propelled to stardom when she joined the cast of RHOSLC Season 4 last year and immersed herself in the lives of co-stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Angie Katsanevas.

Viewers connected with Monica because she held her own against the women as the season progressed. However, everything changed when the January season finale revealed her part in a troll account harassing her co-stars for years.

The reunion allowed her to reveal her part in the account, but she pulled a Jen Shah by deflecting instead of taking accountability.

After the third and final part of the reunion aired, news broke that she had not been asked back for RHOSLC Season 5, which is now well into production.

Could Monica Garcia return to RHOSLC?

Monica revealed at the time that it wasn’t her decision to leave the show, and Andy Cohen later characterized it as a breather, hinting that the door is not fully closed on a comeback for the controversial star down the line.

With RHOSLC in the final weeks of filming Season 5, the show must deliver in Monica’s absence.

Monica’s presence on the show helped it reach series highs with a season many thought would be a bust after Shah’s exit.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is on hiatus. Season 5 is set to premiere in late 2024. Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Peacock.