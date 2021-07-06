RHOP: Gizelle Bryant teases ‘unnecessary nonsense and drama’ in upcoming season

Gizelle Bryant teases drama in the upcoming season. Pic credit: Bravo

The countdown has begun for Season 6 of the Real Housewives of Potomac, and Gizelle Bryant is sharing a few details about what fans can expect.

The Potomac franchise never disappoints and it seems the women will be up to their usual shenanigans when the show returns on July 11– with a supersized 75-minute premiere. The crew from last season, minus Monique Samuels, is set to make their return, and there are also two new faces in the mix.

Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard-Basset, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, along with new Housewife Mia Thornton and new friend of the show, Askale Davis have a lot in store for us.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gizelle Bryant teases unnecessary nonsense in the upcoming season

Gizelle Bryant was joined by her BFF Robyn Dixon during a recent interview with The Jasmine Brand and they dished all about the new season. The Real Housewives of Potomac stars didn’t give away too much, but Gizelle did tease the usual drama.

“I feel like there’s some unexpected changes with friendship. I think you’re gonna see a lot of unnecessary nonsense and drama,” revealed Gizelle. “You’re going to see people’s heads fly off their shoulders; I think that’s enough.”

It’s interesting that Gizelle would talk about the drama because, as we all know by now, Ms. “word on the street” is usually the one who enjoys stirring the pot and we don’t expect anything less from her this season.

From the clips we’ve seen so far, it appears newbie Mia Thornton is also ready to stir the pot and seems to have a bone to pick with Candiace Dillard, but we won’t have to wait very long as the drama is set to kick off on Sunday.

Robyn Dixon says Season 6 was hard

During the interview, the Real Housewives of Potomac stars were also asked about filming Season 6 in the midst of the pandemic and Robyn admitted that it wasn’t easy.

“So shooting during a pandemic was really, I felt like this is one of the hardest seasons that we’ve shot, just because there [were] so many precautions we had to take,” she noted.

“We had to take tests twice a week…we couldn’t really have a lot of people like outsiders around. So our events look a lot different, the things that we do, the places we go look a lot different but you know I feel like it gave us a good time to actually get to know each other better, let’s say we spent a lot of quality time together, cause we were all tested and COVID negative,” Robyn added.

Are you ready to see the Potomac ladies back on your TV screens again?

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 premieres Sunday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo.