Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 premiere date revealed — Here’s what to expect

RHOP Season 6 returns to Bravo on July 11. Pic credit:bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 trailer is here and it’s as explosive and drama-filled as we’ve come to expect from the Potomac women.

The show will make its return on Sunday, July 11 with a supersized 75-minute premiere and your favorite ladies Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Dr. Wendy Osefo will return along with two new additions.

Mia Thornton joins the cast as a full-time Housewife, while Askale Davis makes her debut in a friend capacity.

What can we expect in Season 6?

Following on the heels of Season 5, the Potomac Housewives will continue to share their ups and downs with us.

After the drama surrounding Gizelle Bryant’s relationship with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant last season things start to unravel as the mom-of-three tries to focus on building a happy home with her children.

As for her bestie Robyn Dixon, she should be happier than ever after her engagement to Juan Dixon but between building a house, a business, and planning a wedding, she is overwhelmed and unmotivated.

Karen Huger’s 25-year marriage to Ray is still going strong, but the pandemic could both put a damper on the grand dame’s celebratory plans.

Meanwhile, Ashley Darby has baby number two and is happier than she has ever been, but relationship issues with her husband Michael plus fear of postpartum depression could threaten her newfound happiness.

Despite a very rough season, Candiace Dillard-Bassett is busier than ever in Season 6. She’s pursuing her acting career, a master’s degree, and working on her album. However, when husband Chris steps in as her “husbanger” things get tricky as he struggles to separate their work from their personal life.

Second season Housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo has a new attitude and is venturing into new territories in work, fashion, and her friendships. This season Nigerian beauty and is ready to show her castmates a side of her they’ve never seen before.

Meet the new Potomac Housewife

Mia Thornton joins the Real Housewives of Potomac cast as a certified boss with her multiple businesses. She is an entrepreneur, franchise owner, and regional developer with a degree in Neuromuscular Massage Therapy.

Mia launched her career in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a clinic director and eventually, her business ventures led to a five-year partnership with a prominent Fortune 500 company and ownership of Massage Envy Spas.

Furthermore, this new Potomac Housewife is a mother to three children Joshua, Jeremiah, and Juliana. She has been married for nine years to her equally successful husband, who is 32 years her senior.

Another new face to the show is Askale Davis, who joins RHOP as a friend of OG Robyn Dixon.

She is a bubbly, fashionista who likes to stir the pot. Askale also goes by the name Ethi-Oprah– an homage to her Ethiopian heritage and her apparent love of Oprah.

Check out the Season 6 trailer below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 premieres Sunday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo.