RHOP: Ashley Darby says split from Michael Darby is ‘still so hard’ and she’s ‘scared’ to date

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is having a hard time amidst her divorce. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley Darby is staying true to herself and being an open book amidst her divorce from Michael Darby.

She recently revealed in an interview that the divorce process is even harder than she thought it would be.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star said she didn’t expect to go through so many feelings.

She revealed, “I never knew how many conflicting emotions a person has during this.”

The couple has two kids together, Dean, 3, and Dylan, who is just 13 months old.

Ashley said that when she sees her estranged husband being a good father, she doubts her decision. She revealed, “There’s some moments of missing our relationship and when I see him being a really good dad it’s like, ‘Oh man, could I? Should I?”

She went on to say that she finds it very attractive that Michael is a good and hands-on father to their two boys.

RHOP star Ashley Darby revealed time hasn’t healed her yet

Ashley announced her divorce from Michael in an exclusive statement to Bravo, in April of this year.

But the 34-year-old told E! News that even though time has passed, she is still hurting.

She said, visibly still struggling with her emotions even as she spoke, “I thought it would get easier, but it’s been about six months now and it’s still so hard.”

Ashley and Michael just purchased a house together and are co-parenting under the same roof. However, she said to not take this as a sign that they are on the path to reconciliation.

She said, “Who knows what could happen in a decade, but at this junction, no. I really do think that it’s a better decision for both of us.”

Ashley Darby heard horror stories about dating

Ashley and Michael were married for nearly eight years. She recently posted about feeling nostalgic on the anniversary of their engagement.

She told E! News that online dating didn’t exist when she got with Michael. She feels it’s a whole new world out there, and she is afraid.

She admitted, “The whole landscape looked so different and honestly it’s petrifying now.”

She went on to say that she heard of some, “wolves in sheep’s clothing” and that she will take things slowly once she starts dating.

Viewers will get to see Ashley on her divorce journey.

She revealed she was afraid to go through this process so publicly and she didn’t want to be judged or labeled as “weak.”

In the end, she said her friends were there for her, and filming the show while she was going through her divorce was therapeutic for her.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Sunday, October 9, at 8/7c. on Bravo.