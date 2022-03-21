RHONY: Luann de Lesseps thanks people for their love and support after drunken night

Luann de Lesseps says thanks to her supporters. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps is doing a bit of reflection after an embarrassing experience a few days ago.

The OG — who’s struggled with sobriety for many years — had a drunken night out and later apologized for the faux pas which resulted in her being kicked out of Manhatten piano bar, Townhouse.

This is not the first time that Luann has had issues while out drinking. She was arrested back in 2017 and faced several charges including disorderly intoxication.

Since then she’s gone to rehab and last season on RHONY she was living a sober lifestyle. However things have changed since then, and recently Luann’s alcohol consumption got her in trouble again.

The reality TV personality recently took to social media to thank her followers for their support after the incident and shared an interesting quote about not living with regrets.

The Real Housewives of New York star is still very active on social media despite the embarrassing incident last week. It seems the feedback she’s been receiving since the news hit that she was kicked out of Townhouse for her drunken behavior has been mostly positive.

Luann shared a thank you message on Instagram and noted that she was grateful for the support.

“Thank you everyone for reaching out and being so loving [and] supportive. It means the world to me [and] my family #Grateful,” wrote the Bravo Housewife alongside a photo of a sunset.

“Wanted to share what really resonated with me this morning,” she added.

What resonated with Luann — after the incident where she grabbed a mic and was booed off stage — was a quote by author, Harvey Mackay that talks about not waking up with regrets.

Page Six reported back in 2017 that Luann had gotten in trouble with the law for her drunken behavior and was arrested as a result. Luckily for her, this incident did not lead to those repercussions.

The Real Housewives of New York star has already apologized for her drunken behavior in a message shared on social media and now she’s not planning to wallow in regret.

Luann added the Harvey Mackay quote that resonated with her in the post which reads, “Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets.”

“So love the people who treat you right, forget about the ones who don’t, and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said that it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.