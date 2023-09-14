RHONY fans barely recognized Dorinda Medley as she revealed new look

Whatever Dorinda Medley did to her face, we’re living for it because The Real Housewives of New York City alum looks better than ever.

A photo was posted online of the 58-year-old as she rocked a fresh new hairstyle, and people went crazy in the comments.

Some people didn’t recognize Dorinda and thought the image was of actress Brittany Snow or Edie Falco.

Either way, it’s hard to ignore that something looks different about the former Bravo Housewife as she posed for the stunning snap.

It won’t be long before Dorinda is back on our TV screens in Season 5 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filmed in St. Barts.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



She will be joined by Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman.

RHONY alum Dorinda Medley looks very different in a new photo

There must be something in the water at Blue Stone Manor because Dorinda is aging backward. The former RHONY star posted a photo on Instagram after she switched out her blonde pixie cut for a trendy bob style.

Dorinda looked glam — at least from the neck up — in long, dangly earrings while sitting in a green room clad in a grey robe. It appears she was getting ready to film a confessional for RHUGT.

“CHANGE IT UP #fashion#change#🔥,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Meanwhile, some people are saying she changed it up a bit too much, as they barely recognized her.

“I thought this was Brittany snow,” said one commenter.

“I totally thought this was Edie Falco at first glance!” said someone else.

An Instagram user exclaimed, “Ummmm okay Benjamin Button, I need some of that Blue Manor water stat!!”

Pic credit: @dorindamedley/Instagram

One commenter said, “I love Dorinda and she looks beautiful but it looks nothing like her -I had to read the comments to understand who this was.”

Another noted, “Nahhh this can’t be Dorinda! If anything it’s a waaaay younger version, cosmetic surgery or photoshop.”

Did Dorinda Medley get a little nip and tuck or was it makeup magic?

While most people are convinced that Dorinda did something drastic to her face, it might just be a bit of makeup magic.

Just five days ago, she posted a photo from a night out at La Goulue Restaurant in New York, rocking her short hair, and she looked like her old self — no pun intended.

In case you think it was a throwback photo, that is not the case since the picture was from New York Fashion Week, which she recently attended.

“Fashion Week is here! Thank you @dailyfrontrow for making my first event in NYC an incredible one!” she captioned the post.

What do you think of Dorinda’s new look? Is it cosmetic surgery, photoshop, or makeup magic? Tell us in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.