RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice gets lip fillers dissolved after ‘hot dog lips’ insult

Teresa Giudice has been mercilessly mocked over her enlarged pout, and now she’s making some drastic changes.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently posted a video getting the fillers dissolved because of migration to other areas of her lips.

This comes after castmate Rachel Fuda called her “hot dog lips” last season during their heated feud.

Many people have also called out Teresa for overdoing her lips as they’ve appeared larger than normal in her social media photos.

Meanwhile, before you get too excited, the OG is not saying goodbye to her oversized pucker for good — she’s having the fillers removed so that she can “start fresh” in a week or two.

Nonetheless, after sharing the news online, RHONJ fans took to the comments to troll Teresa, claiming Rachel’s insult got the best of her.

Teresa Giudice gets her lip fillers dissolved after ‘hot dog lips’ insult

Teresa’s Season 14 feud with Rachel Fuda took a comical turn when the newbie insulted the OG with a comment about her hot dog lips.

Now, Rachel will have to find a new insult because Teresa is making changes to the enlarged pout.

In a video posted online, the RHONJ star told her followers, “Come with me to get my lips dissolved.”

Teresa explained her reason for wanting to have the procedure done, claiming, ” I see migration on the top of my lip,” as the scene then showed her mid-treatment.

After getting the fillers removed, Teresa came back on camera and showed off the final results hours later when the swelling had gone down.

The 52-year-old also admitted that she plans to have them done again.

“Now I’m ready to start fresh but I gotta wait a week and a half to two weeks,” declared Teresa.

RHONJ viewers troll Teresa over Rachel Fuda’s comment

After the post was reshared on Instagram, RHONJ fans started trolling the OG over Rachel’s insult.

“Rachel calling her hot dog lips must have got to her obviously!!!😂😂😂,” reasoned a commenter.

“Desperate AF, and let’s be real the only reason she wants her lips done is BC everyone has made fun of them. Pathetic 😂,” said someone else.

“dissolving the Hotdog lips,” an Instagram user exclaimed.

“Bye bye hot dog lips 🤣,” said someone else.

Another added, “No more hotdog lips.”

Someone else also posted a shady emoji of a hot dog in response to Teresa’s video.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.