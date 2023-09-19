RHONJ viewers debate whether Margaret Josephs is the real ‘villain’ of the show

Move over Luis Ruelas, there’s a new villain in town, and it’s none other than Margaret Josephs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers made an argument for why the title belongs to the 56-year-old — not Luis or his wife Teresa Giudice.

People put forth their arguments on social media about how Margaret has been flying under the radar for the past couple of years without repercussions for her behavior.

It’s not for lack of trying though, as last season’s newbie, Danielle Cabral tried to make sense of it all amid the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor.

Margaret was supposedly the person, who told her assistant that she saw Melissa kissing a man in a car.

She also told her former best friend, Laura and after they fell out, Laura spilled the tea to Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice, who then told Danielle.

However, Margaret came out unscathed when the rumors came to light on the show, and it was not the first time.

RHONJ viewers think Margaret Josephs is the real villain of the show

Margaret’s ability to light a match and walk away has not gone unnoticed.

Danielle Cabral realized early on that Margaret had an arsenal of information on her castmates, ready to be released at the opportune moment.

Even her bestie, Jackie Goldschneider admitted that Margaret has ammunition on her castmates, and one viewer just dubbed her as the RHONJ villain.

“The best villain right now is actually Margaret,” wrote the X user.

“Margaret gets off scot free on RHONJ year after year. It doesn’t matter what they try to pin on her, she escapes it. Also, when they step to her, she often eats them up. It’s probably a hot take, but it’s true.”

The best villain right now is actually Margaret. Margaret gets off scot free on RHONJ year after year. It doesn't matter what they try to pin on her, she escapes it. Also, when they step to her, she often eats them up.



It's probably a hot take, but it's true. https://t.co/ke0p4LMsAG pic.twitter.com/8S3sObkutW — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) September 16, 2023

Is Margaret Josephs’ downfall imminent?

RHONJ viewers responded to the comment and agreed that Margaret played her cards well.

“I think most of the cast minus Teresa are scared or nervous of Marge to an extent. Her mouth is lethal and you don’t know [what] she’s about to pull out her bag and use against you,” said one commenter.

“I agree, can’t stand her but [the] way she is behind every rumour and scandal leak these past season yet has ZERO blood on her hands. Most of the girlies can’t step to her bc they’re scared… A villain for real,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @TheBravoLife_/@LwmTweet/X

Another X user said “Most of the girls minus Teresa trusted her at some point and told her private stuff and they know she will unleash that if need be. She is a terrible person but has played the Housewife game well.”

One person reasoned, “no one steps to her bc she has that alleged arsenal.”

Pic credit: @formulaoftabby/@datlife808/@johnmenzies612/X

“However, like every good villain, a downfall is imminent. Just take a look at Rinna…” someone else noted.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.