RHONJ: Teresa Giudice shows off pricey items she gifted her wedding party

Teresa Giudice gives glimpse into the lavishness of her wedding by showing off gifts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG, Teresa Giudice, is still riding her wedding bliss.

She is giving fans another glimpse into the details of her big day.

She put together personalized travel bags for her bridesmaids.

Teresa showed her fans what was in them.

She took to social media and wrote, “I was able to put together the cutest personalized travel bags for each of my bridesmaids & some very special people that made my day amazing!”

The Turning Tables author shared a clip of the products in the travel bag as well as some pictures.

Teresa Giudice included CBC products and Tequila in her gift bags for bridesmaids

She said the bags were made by Lily and Bean. She had handmade rosaries and bracelets by Chloe’s Treasures Rosary.

The rosaries were a beautiful tribute to her late parents, Antonia and Giacinto Gorga, who were Catholic like her. They even featured a picture of them.

Her mother passed away in 2017, only two years after Teresa was released from prison. Her dad came to live with her at that point and made his transition three years later.

Teresa also gifted her favorite people with lots of Lancôme products, including a La vie est Belle perfume and mascara.

Beauty is very important to Teresa, and she goes above and beyond to keep herself looking young, beautiful, and healthy.

It’s only natural that she included a face mask from Wearetumeri in the gift bag, as well as some gummies from Uncle Bud’s Hemp and CBD.

She also added some hair products from Olapex and said they had “the best hair care system.”

The bags also included some Made by Mary personalized necklaces as well as some tanning lotion by St Moritz.

Teresa also gave the ladies a bottle of Danos Tequila. She wrote, “My favorite.”

But her generous gift bag products didn’t end here. She told fans to stay tuned for more products in her next post.

The gift bag included a face-roller by The Real Housewives of New York former star Jill Zarin.

Her next post was captioned, “Just a few more amazing things from my gifts bag.”

Teresa’s bridesmaids included her four daughters and some of her RHONJ co-stars

Teresa’s bridesmaids included her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, 13. Her bridesmaids also included co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydan, as well as Luis Ruelas’ sisters.

Her brother Joe Gorga skipped the wedding after he had a falling out with Teresa regarding his wife, Melissa Gorga.

Teresa and Luis’ wedding will be part of a Bravo Special. It is expected to air after season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.