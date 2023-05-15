RHONJ: Teresa Giudice had an extra-special Mother’s Day at daughter Gia Giudice’s graduation

It was an extra special Mother’s Day for Teresa Giudice, who got to witness her eldest daughter Gia Giudice graduate from Rutger’s University.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent the earlier part of the day attending Gia’s graduation, and later in the evening, it was a double celebration for the mother-daughter duo.

Sadly, Gia’s dad Joe Giudice didn’t get to witness the milestone in person, since he was deported from the US a few years ago.

By the way, now that the 22-year-old has a degree in criminal justice, she’s one step closer to becoming a lawyer.

Soon enough, she might be able to find a way for her dad to return to America-at least that’s her hope, but Joe will have to hang on a little longer since Gia has to get through law school first.

Despite his absence, Joe’s side of the family showed up and showed out in support of Gia. His mom and several of his nieces were in attendance.

Gia snapped a family photo with her grandma, cousins, and sisters, writing in the caption, “Best family❤️❤️.”

While Gia’s aunt and uncle Joe and Melissa Gorga did not attend the graduation for obvious reasons, the newly minted college graduate wasn’t short on support.

Her mom and sisters, along with Luis Ruelas, and his sons were also there for the special moment.

Afterward, Gia snapped a sweet photo with her mom and wished her a happy Mother’s Day writing, ” to my rock, I love you more than this world ❤️ you are so amazing in every which way! thank you for celebrating me on your special day ✨.”

Teresa Giudice at her daughter Gia Giudice’s graduation. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

RHONJ star Gia Giudice and Teresa Giudice enjoy a double celebration

After graduation, Gia and Teresa enjoyed dinner at a fancy restaurant with their family.

Teresa’s stepson Louie Jr. snapped a photo of Gia and Teresa each with their cakes and candles as they celebrated each other — looking very much like twins in matching white dresses.

Louie Jr. had some sweet messages for his stepmom and stepsister on the post that was shared on his Instagram Story.

For Gia, he wrote, “Congratulations on Graduating from Rutgers Gia! So happy and proud you! 🖤 @_giagiudice.”

Gia and Teresa Giudice on Mother’s Day. Pic credit: @louie.ruelas/Instagram

Since it was a double celebration in honor of Mother’s Day it was only fitting for Louie to say something about his bonus mom as well.

“Happy Mothers Day to the best stepmom a stepson could ask for!” he wrote, “Your amazing inside and out! 🖤 @teresagiudice.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.