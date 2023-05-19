RHONJ: Teresa Giudice defends daughter Gia amid claims she told her uncle to leave Melissa Gorga

Did she, or didn’t she? That’s what we’re wondering after Gia Giudice’s uncle, Joe Gorga, claimed she called and told him to toss Melissa to the side–though not exactly in those words.

Now Gia is getting bashed by viewers for once again intervening in grown folks’ business, but her mom Teresa Giudice is coming to her rescue.

When a commenter brought up Joe’s allegations against the OG’s eldest daughter on her page, she promptly shut that down.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale gave us a lot to dissect, and we’re still chewing on some of the bits and pieces from the episode.

One thing we’re still swallowing is the tidbit that Melissa revealed after Danielle Cabral fessed up that there was a cheating rumor with her name smack dab in the middle.

That wasn’t a surprise to Melissa, who already heard about it from her husband.

Luis and Teresa secretly called Joe to their home to drop the bomb that Melissa was cheating on him. However, Joe didn’t believe it and told his wife about the secret rendezvous.

However, the drama wasn’t done yet. A few days later, Joe said he got a call from Gia, who made a shocking statement.

Teresa Giudice defends her daughter Gia Giudice

Joe noted in his confessional, “Gia calls me up, and she’s like, ‘You know, I heard what happened. We just think that you can do better. Mommy thinks so; we all do.'”

However, that revelation isn’t sitting well with some viewers.

Teresa shared a post promoting the finale on Instagram, and it’s filled with negative comments, including one about Gia.

“Pretty ballsy of Gia to say to your brother that he can do better. Very sad,” wrote one commenter.

“She never said that keep watching 😍,” responded Teresa.

Meanwhile, it’s not looking good for Luis and Teresa, who are being butchered in the comments.

RHONJ viewers bash Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas after the Season 13 finale

Viewers are sounding off on Luis and Teresa, and after the season finale, they had a lot to say.

“Toxic!!” wrote one commenter, “After tonight’s show, you showed us your TRUE colors. Wow! Toxic! That behavior and your gossip was uncalled for.”

“Wow, is no else disgusted hearing your no husband hired a private detective to get info on all your cast mates, I mean he’s so cringy…” said someone else.

One person told the OG, “You should be ashamed of yourself and what you are doing. Do you really want your daughters to grow up and act like you. Cheep lying and embarrassing.”

“Family is the most important thing…what a joke!” wrote someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Wedding Special airs Tuesday, May 23 at 8/7c on Bravo.