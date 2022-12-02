RHONJ: Teresa Giudice dances to show off her new hairstyle

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice shakes her shoulders to show off a new hairstyle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice has modeled plenty of hairstyles over the years.

The Jersey housewife has come a long way from having a hairline closer to her eyebrows than her head.

Now, no matter what event she attends, Teresa’s hair seems to always be on point.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a video revealing her recent new hairstyle.

Teresa seemed to be feeling herself as she danced in a video shared by her hairstylist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She showed off her new locks in front of a festive white Christmas tree at the salon.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice models new hair

The song Nice For What by Drake played as Teresa shimmied her shoulders in the video she shared on her Instagram Story yesterday.

She modeled her new hair extensions in the short clip her hair stylist captioned “hair slay.”

Teresa’s hair was curled in bouncy waves and hung down almost to her waist. Her naturally dark brown hair was a bit lighter than normal and much longer.

Teresa Giudice shows off her curly extensions. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The mom of four had a casual athleisure look for her day at the salon. She wore black pants and a cozy zip-up hoodie as she got her hair done.

Teresa interviews Louie Ruelas on her podcast

Teresa and her husband, Louis Ruelas, recently took a trip to Paris where she wore her long hair down in many photo ops.

The two love birds have now returned from Paris, and Teresa is back working on her podcast, Namaste B$tches.

For the latest podcast episode, she sat down with none other than her husband.

Teresa co-hosts the podcast every Wednesday with Melissa Pfeister.

In the episode, they discuss Louis’s experience on the past season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Specifically, the couple talked about how other housewives acted toward Louis upon watching a controversial video of him screaming at a past retreat.

In a clip Teresa shared, Louis appeared forgiving towards the past actions of some of the Jersey housewives. He stated that he understands people have to do things for entertainment purposes as part of their job as reality stars.

However, Louis revealed he still didn’t “appreciate being a victim of a lot of bull**t.”

Viewers can expect to see Teresa return for Season 13 of RHONJ.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is expected to return in early 2023.