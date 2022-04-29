RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s lip-syncing skills are an epic fail in latest video

Teresa haters have put her on notice after her latest TikTok video. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s lip-syncing skills are an epic fail in her latest video.

Season 12 of RHONJ may be over, except for the reunion show, but the drama is still going strong. Terresa has brought a lot of turmoil to the group thanks to her escalating issues with Margaret Josephs. The latter keeps poking the bear by bringing up rumors about Teresa’s fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Teresa isn’t here for anyone coming after her love bubble. The Bravo personality chose to make fun of RHONJ drama and declare she’s not the villain of the show. However, the video has only made The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans take aim at her.

The other day Teresa shared a video of her getting her make-up done, joking about how she isn’t the villain of the hit show. Instead of speaking, though, Teresa chose to lip-sync, and it did not go well.

“Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I am the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don’t think I am the villain,” are the words said in the video.

Teresa has the perfect reaction to the words, but she is so out of sync with the words it makes the video an epic fail. She is a second behind each word said, throwing off the footage.

“A good press day always ends with some good jokes 😉😂Having fun with my girls @priscilladistasio & @luciacasazza,” Teresa captioned the video before reminding her followers to tune into The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion.

The comments section was flooded with remarks about her lack of lip-syncing skills.

One user joked about how she can’t lip-sync, while another joked she can’t make a TikTok and a different one said she should have practiced before posting the video.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

What else did The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans say about Teresa’s video?

Not all of the remarks were about Teresa’s lack of lip-syncing skills. Several comments were directed at how Teresa brings the drama to the Bravo show.

A couple of users insisted Teresa was the drama and a different one declared Terresa needs to own that she’s the drama.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Although there was plenty of negativity toward Teresa, she also received some support from fans who are Team Teresa all the way.

One shared Teresa isn’t the villain, while another called her a queen and a different one called Margaret poison.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice’s lip-syncing skills are making headlines, as is defending her choice not to have sister-in-law Melissa Gorga in her wedding.

The OG RHONJ star made waves this season with both Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs, who are over Teresa’s drama. Teresa does have Jennifer Aydin on her side, especially since Jennifer has her own beef with Margaret.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.