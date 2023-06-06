RHONJ star Teresa Giudice says eldest daughter Gia is just like her

Teresa Giudice recently revealed which of her four daughters is more like her, and at first, she had a hard time deciding between her eldest Gia, or her second youngest Milania.

Eventually, though, she confessed that Gia is the one that takes after her the most, and if you read the comments, most people would agree.

While Gia would likely take that as a compliment, not everyone saw that as a good thing.

The budding lawyer, who is now 22 years old has been getting flack from viewers since last season when she started getting more screen time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Gia has been very outspoken about pretty much everything and has gotten into it with her uncle Joe Gorga and she had a little spat with Margaret Josephs last season as well.

This season it was no holds bar for the university graduate, who was even more vocal about Joe and Melissa Gorga now that their feud with her mom has intensified.

However, it seems Gia’s outspoken attitude to thanks to the OG herself.

Teresa Giudice says eldest daughter Gia Giudice is the most like her

Teresa is now offering a VIP experience where her fans can access exclusive content, live streams, and videos from the RHONJ star. But it will cost you a monthly price of $9.99.

We didn’t shell out the cash for that, but we caught a short snippet of a Q&A from her latest video. In the clip the mom of four was asked which of her four daughters was more like her.

“I was always feisty so if I had to pick one kid that was the most like me, I would say maybe Milania,” said the OG initially.

, “Milania and Gia I was the most like,” she continued, “Yeah, maybe a little bit more like Gia.”

RHONJ viewers sound off on Gia Giudice being like her mom Teresa Giudice

RHONJ viewers couldn’t wait to sound off after Teresa dished about being like her girls Gia and Milania in the clip.

“Gia for sure same nasty attitude,” said one commenter.

“I don’t think I’d be so proud of my daughter being like me if I were Teresa Giudice! It is NOT a compliment!” said someone else.

The OG had lots of Trehuggers in the mix as well who’ve watched the girls grow up on TV.

“Milania looks the most like you but Gia is the most like you personality-wise,” said one Instagram user.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“Gia at your base and Melania during conflict. I’m EXACTLY the same with my girls,” added someone else.

Do you think Gia Giudice and her mom Teresa Giudice are alike?

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, June 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.