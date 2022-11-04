Teresa Giudice strikes a pose in a leather outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Demis Maryannakis/StarMaxWorldwide

Gia Giudice enjoyed a night out on the town with Teresa Giudice, and the mother-daughter duo was styling in their matching outfits.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were twinning at an event with Gia clad in a skintight black bodysuit with a bedazzled strap around the neck and bustline. She styled the outfit with a cropped leather jacket and black stilettos.

Gia wore her hair parted in the middle with long voluminous curls flowing down her shoulders as she posed for a photo with her mom.

Meanwhile, Teresa was equally fashionable in a similar black bodysuit, except hers was styled a bit differently.

The mom-of-four opted for a strapless outfit with a fur panel across the top paired with a leather jacket. She added extra-high heels and accessorized with a silver necklace.

Teresa had her hair cascading down to her waist after getting the extra-long extensions installed a few days ago.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars rocked their matching leather outfits for an event held by Cutera–a company that uses energy-based medical technology to treat the face and body.

The company posted a photo of Teresa and Gia on their Instagram Story clad in their all-black outfits as they posed in front of a lush green backdrop.

Teresa is a client of Cutera and she recently posted a video on Instagram using their technology to get her body into tip-top shape.

The clip showed the 50-year-old clad in sneakers, black leggings, a graphic sweater, and a large black tote as she got ready to sculpt her body.

Teresa Giudice is taking her body goals to the next level

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star raved about the technology in her Instagram post and shared more details about the treatments she was about to get down.

The video showed Teresa getting prepped for the 15-minute treatments which she noted in her post required “No Downtime” and were “Safe for all body types.”

“I’m taking my body goals to the next level with #truBody! I’m obsessed with staying fit, and when a friend recommended @trusculpt_cutera by @cuterainc I was so excited to try it,” said Teresa in her caption.

Teresa also noted that she was getting two treatments that day, and she explained their benefits in the post.

“truSculpt iD and truSculpt flex. #truSculptiD is a revolutionary, non-invasive, body sculpting treatment that uses heat and radio frequency to burn fat,” noted the Bravo Housewives.

She continued, “I’m pairing it with #truSculptflex which is a muscle stimulating treatment that offers personalized options, and I’m using it to strengthen, firm, and define my abs, butt, and thighs!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.