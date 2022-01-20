RHONJ star Melissa Gorga reveals she hates her Season 12 tagline, says ‘I definitely didn’t pick it’

Melissa is spilling more The Real Housewives of New Jersey tea ahead of Season 12. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga reveals she hates her Season 12 tagline and declares, “I definitely didn’t pick it.”

Melissa joins her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider for another season of the hit Bravo show. There is a new face in the cast for the upcoming season too.

Traci Johnson, the wife of former NFL player star Tiki Barber, becomes the first new cast member to join the New Jersey ladies in four seasons. The newbie is in for one wild ride that includes another iconic Teresa moment RHONJ viewers won’t want to miss.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga reveals she hates her Season 12 tagline

Bravo released the RHONJ Season 12 taglines for each cast member on Wednesday, and the network even included footage of all the ladies saying their taglines.

Melissa’s line for the upcoming season is “Some people are born great and some are born Jersey.”

Not long after news of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 taglines was released, Melissa used Instagram stories to reveal how she truly felt about her tagline. It turns out not only does she not like it, but Melissa didn’t pick it.

“Fun fact! I hate my tagline and I definitely didn’t pick it,” Melissa wrote with the hashtags #iamnottheboss and #idon’tunderstandit.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans react to Season 12 taglines

Melissa, not being a fan of her RHONJ Season 12 tagline, didn’t go unnoticed on social media. It didn’t take long for her Instagram story to gain traction.

One Twitter user asked if Melissa’s comment meant producers chose the taglines, while another wanted to know if she could be fired yet.

Another tagline that got the attention of The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans was Teresa’s. While Twitter thought it was funny, one user commented that Teresa didn’t come up with it on her own.

Pic credit: @JaysRealityBlog/Twitter and @theamandavilla/Twitter

Yes, the RHONJ Season 12 taglines have certainly made an impression. Thanks to Melissa Gorga admitting she didn’t pick hers and didn’t like it, the taglines have become one hot topic.

The trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 proves the ladies are bringing the drama yet again. Melissa confirmed the upcoming season would rival that of earlier seasons.

Season 12 is all about the crazy, which is one thing the RHONJ ladies have become known for over the years.

What do you think of Melissa and her Season 12 tagline revelation?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.