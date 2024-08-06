RHONJ star Gia Giudice denies living off Teresa Giudice’s money: ‘Financially I’m on my own’

Gia Giudice got dragged when she posted a video of her new Porsche on social media — calling it her first big girl purchase.

Critics were convinced that her mom, Teresa Giudice, paid for it, but the 23-year-old recently debunked those claims.

Gia was a guest on Jason Tartick’s podcast Trading Secrets and she opened up about being financially independent.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been stacking away her Bravo paychecks and the money made from several brand deals as a popular influencer.

That’s how she was able to lease the pricey luxury vehicle earlier this year without a dime from her parents.

However, Gia is well aware that people think she’s living off her mom and dad, and while that might have been the case a few years ago, now, that ship has sailed.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice is not spending Teresa Giudice’s money

The RHONJ star was asked if she’s been able to save her money from her TV stints and influencer deals.

“I definitely have been able to and I’m very grateful for that,” responded Gia. “I just recently leased myself a Porsche, so that was a big girl purchase for me.”

Gia’s mom told her that once she left Rutgers University, she would have to buy her own car, and that’s exactly what she did — telling Jason that owning a Porsche was a dream of hers, so she saved for months to purchase it.

“Financially, I do cover everything myself. I don’t really get money from my parents anymore,” noted the university graduate. She still lives at home with her parents, but that’s all.

“I mean financially, yeah, I really am on my own…and that’s also a big misconception. People don’t think I’m on my own,” said the Bravo star.

“People think I live off mom and daddy’s money.”

Gia has plans to invest in real estate

The RHONJ star already has plans to secure her financial future in case her influencer career ever ends.

She wants to follow in her dad Joe Giudice’s footsteps by investing in real estate.

“The next thing for sure is I wanna start investing into properties, and that was how my dad started, so he’s very familiar with the business, with how it works,” shared Gia.

Gia plans to get started on those plans “very soon” with guidance from her dad, telling Jason that is only the beginning.

“I wanna just start owning properties all around New Jersey,” she said.

Check out Gia’s interview with Jason Tartick below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.